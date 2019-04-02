When celebrities hang out with Bustle editors, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, This Is Us star Eris Baker is leaving his mark in the Bustle Booth.

At 13 years old, Eris Baker already has a mission to take over the world, and help others do the same. She's one of the stars of a hit TV show, playing Tess on This Is Us, she's amassed 47.8 thousand followers on Instagram, where she seems to be laying the groundwork to become a style icon, and she even met Beyoncé at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on March 31. By all accounts, Baker is living her best life and she's just getting started. She tells Bustle during a quick stop at our New York City offices that she likes to use whatever medium she can— TV, Instagram — to "show how Black Girl Magic is real."

Baker is the embodiment of Black Girl Magic. On screen as Tess, she's reserved and figuring herself out, like most 13-year-olds out in the world. But off-screen she sparkles — literally, her bedazzled boots and jeans are a sight to behold — and she seems to already have a keen sense that she can do whatever she puts her attention to. And she hopes to be a role model for other women, too. "All I'm trying to do is show young Black girls and Black women in general that everybody experiences success at different ages, so don't give up on your dreams," she says.

As for one of her own personal dreams, she tells Bustle that one of her goals is to get into screenwriting, and ask This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman to let her sit in with the writers room one day to help her get there. "I don't want to just always be in front of the camera, I want to be behind the camera too," she reveals.

See? Already taking over the world, one dream at a time. And with sparkle, of course.