Time out: Maybe "Friends Forever" was actually more than just a Zack Attack song. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez AKA Zack and Slater had a mini Saved by the Bell reunion at Universal Orlando Resort — and their Bayside brotherhood still appears to be alive and well in 2019. "Look who I ran into," Gosselaar tweeted on March 15, along with a selfie of himself with Lopez.

It wasn't exactly a chance encounter, however. "The homie @MPG came cross country for our jiujitsu rematch..." Lopez wrote in his own tweet, also attaching a video of the Bayside High reunion. "Check it out, my boy Mark-Paul came all the way from L.A. to kick it with me in Orlando," the Extra host said, noting that his former costar also "brought the familia." He did note, however, that, sadly, "Mrs. Lopez wasn't feeling too well" and presumably didn't make the trip.

Gosselaar also documented the jiu-jitsu match Lopez was referring to, back in January on social media, writing in a caption: “This is what it looks like when two #OldSchoolHomies beat (each) other up for an hour and a half. Thanks for the roll @mariolopez.”

Of course, the workout session and Orlando rendezvous were but two Preppy and A.C.'s several recent reunions. Just days before their jiu-jitsu match, Gosselaar joined Lopez on Extra and later shared their take on the viral #10YearChallenge, turning it into a #30YearChallenge. After all, the duo began starring on Saved by the Bell together in 1989 for four seasons, followed by several spinoffs and made-for-TV movies.

Perhaps the most epic reunion of all, however, came courtesy of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015 when Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), and Dennis Haskins (Principal Belding) joined Gosselaar and Lopez — all in character. (Lark Voorhies' Lisa Turtle and Dustin Diamond AKA Screech Powers weren't part of the parody.) The premise: Fallon joined the cast as a Bayside Tiger himself, giving the OG stars plenty of opportunity to bust out some of their most iconic lines and moments.

Following the late night spoof, Berkley gushed that she'd be so excited for more Saved by the Bell reunions — though she didn't make any promises per se. "If something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy did it, I'm not saying we wouldn't consider, but we did what felt great for us at this moment," she told Us Weekly in 2017. "We're actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids ... We stay in touch. We love each other."

She did, however, point to other recent nostalgic revivals and reboots: "Especially in light of the recent Full House success, same generation... There seems to be a resurgence or an appetite for a little more innocence again in a climate and culture that is not."

Surely Berkley isn't alone in hoping the old gang can once again in the future — for a milkshake at The Max perhaps?