Spoilers ahead from Monday night's episode of The Bachelor. Bachelor Nation seems to be totally disappointed after watching Monday night's finale, and understandably so. Arie proposing to Becca K., only to break up with her after and choose Lauren B., took many on an unexpected emotional rollercoaster, so much so, that a Minnesota state representative wants to ban Arie from Becca's home state altogether, according to Newsweek.

Throughout the first half of the two-part finale, Arie admitted time and time again that he was in love with two women at once. But instead of wrapping up his season sans engagement, the race car driver decided to get down on one knee anyway — proposing to spend the rest of his life with Becca. Chris Harrison's warnings of a "controversial" ending throughout the finale weren't in vain, because shortly after, Arie realized he made a mistake and sought Lauren out after breaking things off with Becca.

Needless to say, Bachelor Nation was not happy with Arie's indecisiveness, and took to Twitter to let the franchise, as well as this season's star, know exactly how they felt. Rep. Drew Christensen from Minnesota also couldn't resist having his disappointment heard by the masses — leading to a proposal of his own, potentially banning Arie from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. On March 5, he tweeted,

"If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers"

And not even 24 hours after publishing his call-to-action, he received over 9,000 retweets.

Now, everyone online hasn't met Christensen's tweet with open arms. And in the midst of the nationwide fight for gun control, many of his constituents insisted that the representative be more concerned with that issue instead of using his power for something presumably so trivial. But the backlash received didn't stop the public official from pressing forward anyhow. He tweeted,

"Drafting the bill now! Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week? @thebkoof #TheBachelor"

He also decided to up the ante with another ask from his followers: If his next tweet received over 10,000 retweets, he'd invite Becca to be his special guest during next week's Minnesota’s State of the State Address.

Going through a breakup is never really easy, but dealing with a break up after being dumped on national television? Yeah, it all sounds pretty brutal. It's nice to know that Becca not only has the support of Bachelor Nation behind her, she also has the support of her home state's representative too.

After the March 5 fiasco, the Minnesota native seems to be laying low from social media. Becca opened up about the dramatic event during the finale, and in a recent issue of People, the 27-year-old shared a bit about the scenario too. Though totally heart-wrenching, she doesn't think Arie had any malicious intent when ending things with her post-engagement, but knowing that doesn't make it hurt any less. She said, "He’s a good person. I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way."

ABC/Paul Hebert

She continued to People,

"I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, 'Oh sorry, I changed my mind.' I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever."

As shocking as Arie's Bachelor finale was, the former race car driver isn't the first suitor to pull the rug from underneath the woman he gave his final rose, and engagement ring to. Bachelor Season 13 lead Jason Mesnick did the same thing — proposing to Melissa Rycroft during the finale, but while at the After The Final Rose special, he broke things off with Melissa so he could pursue his runner-up Molly Malaney. However, Arie is probably the first Bachelor to deal with this level of backlash on social media, and to have a public official insist that he should be banned from an entire state.

Even if the Rep. Christensen isn't able to get Arie banned from the state, here's to hoping Becca finds the happy ever after she deserves — even if that means her becoming the next Bachelorette.