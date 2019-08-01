Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the Moon in hardworking Capricorn, we should find ourselves in the mood to get to work, or at the very least work on things that we may have been putting off or avoiding.

The day starts off with the Moon in Capricorn joining forces with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with finding a solution to a difficult problem. At the same time, this Moon-Uranus combo can help us with breaking free of outworn rules or definitions of success.

Since the Capricorn Moon is also squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries about an hour later, we'll need to be mindful of allowing past hurts, self-criticism, or a lack of confidence stop us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If a job related matter had left you feeling uncertain about your next steps, you could receive some good news today that helps to alleviate any stress or confusion you might be feeling. You are worthy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to act on a plan, but you may also be a bit apprehensive as to whether you can do it. You can but first, you need to step outside your comfort zone and address your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today could be an emotionally cathartic one for you, but try not to resist as it could trigger the healing that you need. Meanwhile, in what ways do you need to be more accepting of your humanness?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about who you know today as the connections you've made on and offline help you with getting through the day. On another note, since your goals are changing, don't let naysayers talk you out of them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have some fuzziness around a love connection, but use the power of discernment coupled with your intuition for the truth. Meanwhile, with work, your can do more if you shift your attitude around it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner might not be on the same page. Though it could be that the confusion or tension is there because you both could use a break. That said, what are some fun things you can do together? Spice up the conversation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be worried or stressed about something or someone today. Though it's important that you take a moment to breathe and find your center. Talking to loved ones could help. Make time for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like you're not doing enough, but you're called to slow down and take stock of what you have accomplished. Talking to friends could be the thing you really need. An online romance could also take off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moody today, and while you're used to flying solo at times like these, you can help yourself feel better by letting your loved ones know what you want or need. Now's the time to lean on your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might not have much energy at the start of the day, but it's also possible that you're feeling like you're not being as productive as you should. Take time to rest. You'll have more than enough energy come later.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you want to feel useful, look at ways that you can help others or your community today, and be the kind of change you want to see. Too, know your value isn't based on how much you give or do. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're spinning your wheels when it comes to your career, but it could be that you need to take a fresh approach or a different route. Talking to peers or friends could bring a light-bulb moment.