The Moon enters innovative and friendly Aquarius in the early hours of the morning, putting us in the mood to connect and share with others and try something new, especially when it comes to beating boredom.

Overall, it might be hard not to feel restless today as the Sun in adventurous Aries squares off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn near the start of the day, and the Moon in Aquarius squares off with changeable Uranus in Taurus later this afternoon. However, this is just the kind of energy we need to confidently embrace the future or a new way of life and leave the past behind. We just have to be reminded to pace ourselves.

By the evening, the Aquarius Moon teams up with chatty Mercury in Aries and witty Venus in Gemini, ramping up our need to socialize, laugh, and stay busy. If we apply this energy constructively, we might just beat that boredom after all.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In what ways are you working to become the change that you want to see in the world? Know that there's no contribution you can make that's too small today, even if it's just making someone laugh.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A career related decision could require that you take a leap of faith. However, know that if you do, there's a strong chance that things will come out in your favor, particularly if letting something go or switching gears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You get by with some help from your friends today if you're in need of some company or someone to cheer you on. An opportunity could come to you by someone you know. Believe in you and others will too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While your career or the future of your career may be changing, have faith that things are working out for you even if you can't immediately see the results. You have people working on your behalf to help you out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be ready to make some healthy lifestyle changes and if so, having an accountability partner or a buddy system will better help you with staying on track. Seek out the people that uplift and enrich you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're focused on your to-do list and there's lots you can accomplish today. Just make sure to give yourself some credit where it's due, especially as you're doing the best you can now. Actually, you're crushing it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If single, today could bring you some interesting opportunities when it comes to romance. If you're already partnered, look for ways to rekindle that spark. Overall, make fun a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have lots on your plate today, but you don't have to take on everything at once. Ground yourself. Breathe. Leave a few things for tomorrow. Your value isn't based on productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could make progress today with a goal or an idea you've been working on. The right conversation could also yield results. That said, take time out to rest and celebrate the hard work you've put in. Honor your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could easily feel slighted or rejected today when it comes to dealing with family or others today. Focus more on getting the emotional care you need, but let whatever you're holding on to, go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today pushes you to focus on your needs and emotional well-being, even if you feel motivated to help or look out for others. Seek out things that feed your mind and get your creative juices going.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Be wary of comparing yourself to others today or trying to hold yourself to an impossible standard. Remember, you were born to do things differently from how they've been done in the past. You are a visionary.