Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

We might be feeling both wired and tired with the Moon in excitable Aquarius, which kicks off the day teaming up with on-the-go Mars in Aquarius. While this can be a cosmic combo that could give us some much needed fuel or motivation, this combo can also key up the restlessness and frustration.

The best way to handle this Aquarius energy is to apply it to anything where we can be of help to others (as Aquarius is community-oriented), be inventive or experimental (like with a recipe or some cool technology), or celebrate the things that make us unique.

For those of us that may be feeling a little over-stimulated while the Moon is in Aquarius, this could be a good time for incorporating some meditative exercises to find the calm we need. Talking to friends could also help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get by with the help and support of your friends today, so reach out and connect with them. Meanwhile, what are some ways that you can offer assistance to those in need? An act of kindness can go a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your goals today and can make some significant progress, especially if you don't take "no" for an answer. Just be mindful of pushing yourself too hard. Take time to acknowledge how far you've come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be more restless than usual today, though you'll need to find ways to channel that energy into something constructive. Studying something new is an option, as is connecting with people across the globe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your finances today and there's a chance that a sudden expense could come up. Although the situation is temporary, it's best to face it head on. It's possible you could find a workable solution.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

People may be asking or demanding more of you than you might be comfortable with today, making it necessary to exercise your boundaries. However, if you're able to, offer support where you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're quite the busy bee today, which means crossing lots of things off your to-do list. However, be mindful of trying to do too much or overextending yourself to others. Focus on your well-being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in a fun and flirty mood today and you're advised to run with that energy, as it could be a welcome distraction. Too, you're creative energy could also be buzzing now. Channel it into a new hobby or passion project.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a serious case of cabin fever today. If so, a home organization project or workout could be the thing to help you with burning off that extra energy. Helping out your family or community is also an option.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your brain is buzzing today, which could lead to lots of cool ideas or engaging conversations. Just remember, you don't always need to be right. Be open to other points of view.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you've been worried about income, today's a good time to follow-up with anyone that owes you money (as with an invoice). Meanwhile, you might be tempted to spend money today. Try not to go overboard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit moody or angsty today, which is a good reminder for you to take some time and do what you can to pamper or nurture yourself. Try and pick and choose your battles for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling sluggish today. As a result, now's the time to get the rest and relaxation you need. At the same time, be mindful of letting stress and anger build up. An emotional catharsis is needed now.