Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day starts off full of energy as the Sun in enthusiastic Aries meets up with the Moon in friendly Aquarius, which might not only give us a serious case of cabin fever, it can also help us come up with some new and innovative ideas in dealing with the cabin fever.

By the mid-afternoon, the tempo slows down significantly as the Moon moves into dreamy Pisces. With the Moon in Pisces, we should find ourselves in the mood to rest and relax, and unplug from the busyness of the day. We might also find ourselves feeling more compassionate and tender under a Pisces Moon, making it a good time to perform an act of kindness for others or to connect with those we love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reminded to stay optimistic that your hopes and wishes can come true. If you need some help keeping your spirits up, your friends can help. Taking time to unplug can help, too. Do what feeds your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It seems that there's folks in your corner that are doing what they can behind the scenes to help you out, and you could see some of the results of that help today. What can you do to pay it forward?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You know exactly what to do and say to uplift and inspire folks, so don't be shy in speaking your truth and sharing what's in your heart. You never know who might be listening. Your presence has an impact.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been worried about a financial matter, you could receive some good news that helps to alleviate your anxiety. Overall, keep the faith when it comes to getting something you want. You just might get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Connecting with others could give you the hope or comfort that you need today, so don't be shy about reaching out. Know that vulnerability is a strength. There's no need to soldier through your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Doing something to help others could help you feel better about the world and your place in it. However, make sure that you're open to receiving help or support from others, too. Balance is key today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your romantic life gets some help from the cosmos today no matter if you're single or not. Too, connecting with someone you love could bring the lighthearted fun that you need. Self-care is a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

An act of care or kindness for a family member could go a long way today, so reach out and see how you can be of help. That said, do make time for yourself and doing something you enjoy. Playtime is healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're on fire today when it comes to your creative ideas and talents. And losing yourself within a creative project could be just the thing you need. Caring for or connecting with loved ones can also soothe you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A financial or home related matter could work out well for you today, making it important to practice gratitude. Seek out ways you can be more thankful of what you have so you can attract more.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You have the power of persuasion today, which can help you with getting your point across or getting things done. This can be of great help to you when dealing with your finances. Ask for what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If money has been an issue, something good could come through for you in the nick of time, or you could receive some support from someone behind the scenes. Don't be shy about putting your needs out there.