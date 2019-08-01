Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in fiesty and fiery Aries today, which more than likely will have us feeling fired up too. Though we might need to gather some patience and find constructive ways to channel the energy, as a tough meeting between the Sun in determined Taurus and serious Saturn in Aquarius in the a.m. could have us feeling stuck or blocked despite our best efforts.

Later in the morning the Aries Moon teams up with Venus in bubbly Gemini and Mars in community-oriented Aquarius, putting us in a sociable kind of a mood. This is the kind of day that's best suited for online meetings, phone calls, and text messages as the connections we share with others will help us with overcoming the hurdles we currently face.

We'll just need to be mindful of getting into unnecessary arguments or making snap judgement or decisions later this afternoon when the Moon and intellectual Mercury meet up in Aries. However, if we're in need of a little courage to act on something or speak up for ourselves, this Moon-Mercury combination can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in a chatty, and most likely restless mood today. Best to call up a few friends and come up with (safe) ways to channel your energy. Your words, writing, or ideas could offer someone the inspiration they need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be working largely behind the scenes today, but you could receive some intuitive insight that helps you with making a smart career move or decision. Too, you could receive a financial gift or blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got the power to move others and inspire change today. All you need to do is decide how you want to show up. When you speak from the heart, people listen. Just don't let self-doubt get in the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel blocked today when it comes to reaching a goal, but trust that the delay you're experiencing is for a good reason. Now's the time for planning and being strategic about your next moves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A professional relationship could be ending or causing you some friction. Though it's important for you to remain optimistic that something better is on the way. Seek out people that fuel you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be feeling off your game today, which could bring out the self-criticism. Know that you don't have to keep up appearances. You're loved regardless of how much you do or how well you do it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling a bit of rejection from your partner today, but it's important that you don't take it personally or lash out at them. Try to keep things lighthearted instead. It could be what you both need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and someone you're close to could be at odds today. Instead of feeding into the drama and stewing in your feelings, try talking about what you're feeling instead. It'll be good for your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your mind might feel heavy today, or it might be hard for you to get things done or communicate effectively with others. Best to take a breather and focus on things you enjoy instead. Take the pressure off yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A home or family related matter could bring up a lot of feelings for you today, but it's important that you stay grounded within yourself and not get stuck in the past. Find community where you can. Nourish your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might feel like you don't have the right words to say today, but know that when you speak from the heart, people will listen, so don't overthink it. Embrace your ability to see things differently from others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If money has been an issue, something good could come through for you in the nick of time, or you could receive some support from someone behind the scenes. Don't be shy about putting your needs out there.