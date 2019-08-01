Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Around the world we're commemorating Earth Day 2020 today, a global call to action toward sustainability and saving the environment. And with Earth Day sharing the day with the New Moon in earthy and security-driven Taurus, that call for the preservation and protection of our natural resources will ring even louder.

After finishing her run through feisty Aries during the first chunk of the day, the Moon slips into Taurus by the late afternoon, putting the focus on our values, security, and comfort. Though with the Taurus Moon squaring off with community-oriented Saturn in Aquarius, we could feel some frustration around our sense of security or getting our needs met.

However, with the help of the New Moon in Taurus, we get the push needed to begin working on building our lives and the world in which we live anew. As such, we're not only called to work on creating comfort and security in our own lives, we're called to work on making sure that others have access to what they need to live a good life as well. This may mean doing things differently than what we're used to or shifting our values toward the things that really matter.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that what you used to find valuable or important is changing now and your goals changing along with it. This is a good thing as you can start to better define your own worth and success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

How do you see yourself? Is that image in line with how others see you? Should you be worrying about others? Or should you focus on being the most self-assured and authentic version of yourself? You have a choice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As curious and as brilliant as you are Gemini, know that you don't always need to have all the answers. Sometimes it's OK not to know or be right. This is the key to true understanding. Embrace the uncertainty.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It could feel like a financial matter is getting in the way of your goals, but now's not the time for sticking to a plan. Now's the time for a fresh approach. With friendships, it's time to make some overdue changes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're not happy with a professional partnership, today gives you the green light to begin initiating your exit or to switch gears in your career entirely. You set the trend. Pay no attention to the naysayers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have something big that you're planning, but there could be some necessary delays to come before you can get it off the ground. You can save yourself some stress by detaching from the need for a specific outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel tightly wound up today, making it important that you create a space for joy and pleasure. In terms of your creative talents, go easy on yourself if you're not feeling as creative as you usually are. Give yourself time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be craving some attention from a loved one or someone else today, but that attention might not be as forthcoming. Give this person some space for now and they'll be on the same page with you again. Honor boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots that you're trying to accomplish today, but delays and frustration could be an issue. Don't worry about controlling every step or trying to force things to happen. Sometimes what doesn't happen can be a blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like what you have, especially when it comes to your creative gifts, aren't enough today. However, you'd be surprised at who you can inspire and the change you can trigger when you share your gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be taking a lot on your shoulders right now but know that you don't have to. Do what you can today, but make sure that others are willing to do their part. Meanwhile, take time out to decompress from the day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some worries that may be hard to shake. Acknowledge where you are, but you don't have to stay stuck there. It's time for a new mindset, new skills and ideas, and being more assured in what you have to offer.