Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although it's Taurus season and the focus is on slowing down and getting comfortable, today's energy could feel a bit jarring or uncertain as the Moon in Taurus opens the day conjoined to unconventional Uranus and approaches a square off with excitable Mars in Aquarius.

While this is the kind of cosmic combination that could have us feeling on edge (as Taurus is a sign that brings an energy that doesn't do well with change), the best way to channel or navigate the current cosmic vibe is by putting it toward anything that we'd like to change or requires a fresh approach.

Coming fresh off of yesterday's New Moon in Taurus, which encourages us to get innovative, now's the time for doing things differently than we have in the past if we want to see a better future.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might need to make some changes or updates to a goal you're working toward due to a financial matter. But know that the updates needed are for the best. You have options. Don't get too attached to just one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You like to stick to what works, but today calls for you to take a different approach to getting what you need. Doing so might require that you challenge the rules or the status quo. Be confident in yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling anxious or restless today. Look at ways that you can channel the energy into learning something new, expressing yourself creatively, or doing what you need to ramp up your self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Attempting to be social with others today could be a little more trouble than it's worth, especially when it comes to being online. Your time is probably best spent laying low for now and doing what feeds your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a vision in terms of the new direction that you want to take your career into, but it's important to steer clear of those who might distract you or detract from your progress. Lean on your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your outlook on the world is changing along with some of your philosophies, which means you'll need to step outside of your comfort zone in getting things done. Make learning fun again.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There's something you could have your heart set on, but you may be feeling some frustration as to whether that thing will be yours. The best thing you can do is to give up trying to control the situation. Be free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Someone you care about could be giving you the cold shoulder and while you shouldn't try to force the connection, you should be honest with yourself about what you need. Go where you are loved the most.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It could be easy to feel like you're all over the place today. It's important not to get too distracted or take on more than necessary. Look into ways that you can better manage your time. An accountability partner could be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're reminded that your worth isn't tied to how much you do or don't do. Today, you're encouraged to give more attention to your playful and creative side, especially in terms of your well-being. Make pleasure priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard to feel settled or grounded today, which could have you getting into all the wrong things or picking fights with others. Take a step back and put the energy into something that's physically fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your nervous system could be working overtime now, making it necessary for you to limit the kind of media and information you're absorbing. Conversations with loved ones, a home organization project, cooking, or naps are good for you.