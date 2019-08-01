Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The first half of the day gets off to a busy start as the Moon finishes out her stay in chatty Gemini, putting us in the mood to socialize, feed our curiosity, and entertain our multiple interests. With the Gemini Moon teaming up with Mercury in adventurous Aries by the early afternoon, we get the motivation and focus needed for problem solving and coming up with new ideas.

A little later in the afternoon, the Moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, putting us in the mood for heart-to-heart conversations, comfort foods, and anything else that makes us feel warm and cuddly. By the late afternoon, Mercury leaves Aries and moves into sensible Taurus, bringing our attention to more practical matters like money and work. Speaking of getting work done, having the Moon in Cancer and Mercury in Taurus can be a great time for doing work around the house.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got a way with words today and depending on what you're trying to communicate, there's a good chance you can influence a situation to go your way. Meanwhile, pay attention to your money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A financial matter could work out for you when you least expect it today, so try to be expectant of good things. If you need to have an important conversation, do it. People are listening to what you have to say.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You should be feeling more confident in your goals for the future today than you have in a while. Try not to second-guess the feeling as having faith that all will work out is what will help you to move forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to making career decisions or doing long-term planning, you can best succeed by trusting your intuition and releasing the need for specific outcomes. The support you need is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Connecting with your friends or your community could provide you with the inspiration or optimism you need now. Though do make time to unplug from the world. Insight received during downtime could be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could receive some promising news today regarding a career or financial related matter. Follow up on anything that might be pending. In terms of future planning, a fresh approach may be needed. Tap your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

In terms of decision-making or your own personal growth, now's the time to be open to feedback, support, or ideas from others as they could be helpful. Financially or career-wise, things could improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today might be a good time for an organization project, whether it has to do with your space, your to-do list, or your finances. If you need to enlist the help of your partner or how-to tips, it could make things easier.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could could get a little boost to your romantic life today, whether single or not. At the same time, if you need to have a conversation with your love, today's a good time to do it. Know that vulnerability is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today asks you to seek out ways that you can be supportive of others or those in your community. Be the change that you'd like to see. Meanwhile, you could receive some flirty attention from someone special.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're reminded to make time for playtime today. A new hobby or creative project could be the way to go if you're in need of something that gets your attention. Overall, focus on nurturing your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive some promising news today regarding a financial or home related issue. Remember, if you don't ask for what you want, there's a good chance you won't get it. Meanwhile, your creative energy gets a boost.