Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might feel a bit sleepy as the day gets going with the snuggly Cancer Moon meeting up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Though there's a good chance that many of us would rather ease into the day instead of jumping right into it.

By the afternoon when the Moon opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, we'll need those feel-good vibes as this Moon-Pluto combination could bring up some uncomfortable emotions or interactions with others. Though the best way to harness this Moon-Pluto energy is to use to face our fears or to be emotionally honest with ourselves or others.

Later in the afternoon, the Moon in Cancer opposes bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, which could expand our need for emotional comfort and security. Luckily the Moon moves into warm and playful Leo by later tonight which reminds us to seek out the joy and offer up generosity where we can.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today you're in need of things that feed your soul. By taking some time to ground and nourish yourself, you can find the strength and replenishment needed to deal with any pressure you may be under.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard for you to see a different perspective today if you're overly invested in something you believe. Watch for being close-minded. Too, be careful of information overload. Find your peace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on a financial matter today. Be realistic about the situation, but try to be mindful of letting fear or doubt get in the way. Know you're not defined by what you have. You define who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be people around you pulling on your energy today. Today asks you to show up more for yourself. You can keep your spirits high by doing your own thing. If help arrives though, be open to receiving it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be moved to make a fuss over something, but you're called to take it easy and not sweat the small stuff. Try to see what happens when you give up the need for control and let things work themselves out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's easy to stick to what you know, but you're encouraged to step outside of your comfort zone and do things with a different approach. Doing so might require going more with the flow or asking for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today, but a home or family related issue could be putting pressure on you. Do the best that you can and go easy on yourself. Be willing to take a different approach or call in some favors.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to be optimistic or hopeful today, but you're reminded to find the joy, hope, or inspiration where you can; even if it means that you are the beacon of hope. You are still a light in the midst of the darkness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's important that you be intentional with how you move now when it comes to your financial security and resources. You may be called to get creative and entertain new ideas when it comes to improving your way of living.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may not give yourself enough credit, but you're an inspiration. So, as you go about your day, think the about the ways you can inspire or guide others from a place of compassion. Your vulnerability wins people over.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be worried about how things are going, but instead of focusing things you have no control over, focus more on the things that you can control. Have faith that good things are coming. People want to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your friends or peers may be demanding a lot from you today, but focus on making more time for yourself and the things you're passionate about. You have what you need. Now it's time for you to get to work.