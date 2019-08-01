Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in warmhearted and playful Leo today, which usually puts us in the mood for fun. However, with the Leo Moon squaring off with multiple planets in comfort-seeking Taurus, we're pushed to come up with new ways to entertain and express ourselves rather than relying on our usual go-to's.

Since Leo and Taurus are both creative signs, we should get the cosmic help we need to get creative, too. At the same time, these two zodiac signs are also known for doing what feels good, and today's astro-weather teaches us how to find the bright spots where we can.

By the late evening, when chatty Mercury meets up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we could have a breakthrough or receive a moment of profound insight. Either way, we're pushed to look forward and not back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have the urge to spend cash on something fun, but you may need to be a bit more practical with your finances. When it comes to having fun, seek out activities that don't require breaking the bank.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your family, roommate, or someone you're close to could be demanding a lot of your energy today, but you don't have to give it all to them. Find better ways to communicate with them and avoid taking things to heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel conflicted between kicking back and taking it easy or being your usual sociable self. No need to put pressure on yourself to be "on." Look into meditative practices that can soothe your fried nerves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Security is a theme for you today, and it might be hard not to compare yourself to others or feel uncertain about the future. Know that the path you're on is changing, so you can be free of what has held you back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you could, how would you re-imagine your career or the reputation you've built for yourself? If you're feeling the call to go in a new direction, go with it. You're being pushed out of your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might be hard for you to see something or someone as clearly as you should. But that's because you're being challenged to let go of an old belief system or an old way of thinking. Try not to fear change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your energetic or emotional boundaries could be tested today. While you often like helping or engaging others, you might need to set yourself free when it comes to interacting with others. Don't let guilt motivate you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your goals are changing, so be mindful of those that tell you that you need to follow the same path. Seek out the rebels in your midst, as they can inspire you. Meanwhile, you might need to let a relationship go to move forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a lot that you want to do or accomplish today, but it's time to drop things from your list or take a new approach entirely. Focus on your well-being rather than attempting to spread yourself thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A love connection may not be offering you the kind of depth that you crave. What can you do to spice things up? Entertain new forms of pleasure. In terms of your creative interests, a breakthrough is imminent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You and someone close to you may not be on the same page today. If the relationship dynamics have been unhealthy, you get the motivation need to break free. Too, it might be time to let go of a grudge or resentment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to the work you do, be mindful of placing too much of your worth or value on how much you're doing or not doing. There's so much more to you. Where do you need to let go of rigid thinking?