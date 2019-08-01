Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in passionate and fearless Scorpio today, giving us the motivation and the courage needed to face our challenges head on. However, as Scorpio is a sign that's emotional in nature, we might find ourselves sorting through our own emotions a great deal.

Whenever the Moon is in Scorpio, we're called to reclaim whatever power we may have lost or given away by confronting the truth, exposing what's hidden, or letting something (or someone) go entirely. Scorpio teaches us that in moments of darkness, we can find the light by refusing to give up or quit on ourselves or each other.

By late tonight, the Scorpio Moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces, putting us in the mood to bond with loved ones and fulfill our need for intimacy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your emotions might be running high today, making it important to tune in and honor what you feel, even if it's uncomfortable. Though reach out to someone trusted if you feel awash with emotion. You are not alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on partnership today and if you could use some extra support, you'll get it. Too, look at ways that you can pay it forward or return the favor to others today. A business matter could go well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to check off the boxes on your to-do list, which means that you can get a lot done today. If feeling iffy about your career, a glimmer of hope shines through now. Too, take care of your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded to look for the joy today wherever you can as there's a good chance you'll find it. Creatively, you may be feeling inspired so go with the flow. Too, your talents could inspire others so show them off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family is the focus today and getting loved up by your loved ones is exactly what's needed now. Overall, now's the time to tend to your more tender bits. An emotional catharsis could be the healing you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots on your mind today (and lots to do), but it's important that you speak from the heart and get what's been weighing on you off your chest. Seek out heartfelt connections on and offline.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be thinking hard about money today, but whatever you need, there's a good chance you'll be able to get it. If you must spend money, try to keep it centered on things you need. Too, make gratitude a practice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling better than you have in a while today. That's a good thing and you deserve whatever good comes your way. If also feeling romantic, share what you feel. You might like what happens next.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You probably don't have much energy today, which is a good sign that you need to rest. Meanwhile, you might be heavily thinking about the past. Just try not to get stuck there. Also if you give, do it from the heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more hopeful than you have in a while, as you could receive news or a sign that something you've been wishing for is coming together. On another note, know that kindness is contagious.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard to be optimistic today, but you can shift your mood by being grateful for what you do have. While it might feel like you're not able to accomplish what you want, some patience and self-care can help things along.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to pull back a bit from social media or some of your friends as the energy could be a little too much for you to handle right now. While you might not want to be alone, time to yourself can bring some light.