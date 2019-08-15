We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 15, 2019.

It's a high-energy day thanks to today's Full Moon in Aquarius (8:29 a.m. EST). Under this full moon we're called to break free of deadening jobs and schedules, as well as shake up our routines, give more attention to our well-being, and look to ways we can improve the world around us. With the Moon opposing Venus in passionate Leo about an hour later, we'll need to find a healthy balance between how much we give to others and how much we do for ourselves.

By the late afternoon, communicative Mercury in Leo teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries which can help us with making amends with a friend or initiating a tough conversation. As long as we don't let pride and ego get in the way, especially as the Aquarius Moon opposes proud Mars in Leo by later tonight, such a conversation could be healing or cathartic. Though if this full moon needs to bring a friendship or a connection to an end, this Moon-Mars mashup could give us the courage to follow through with it.

When the Moon slips into dreamy and compassionate Pisces by the late night, we should get good dose of calm and relaxing vibes to help us decompress from the full moon energy of the day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friendship could be coming to a close now, specifically if it's been a lopsided one. Though at the same time, you could have a moment of feeling like you've finally found your tribe. In terms of your creative gifts, you could produce something that lands you accolades.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career hits a crescendo now, which could lead to an exciting new opportunity or push you to go for something that actually aligns with your beliefs and passions. Either way, integrity and honesty with yourself is called for at this time. This is how you'll find success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to have a moment of truth with yourself or with someone else today. If you do need to clear the air, trust that what unfolds will either help you to strengthen a connection or let a weak one crumble. On another note, your ideas can bring you money and popularity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could find the resources or resolution you need to put a debt or financial matter to rest. If sharing a financial obligation with someone today could push you to renegotiate your share of the responsibility or sever ties. Some self-preservation is needed now. Empower yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A significant relationship comes into focus now and if you've been giving more to it than you've been getting from it, it's time to course correct. On the flip side, you may need to give more attention and care to someone than you've been giving. Reach out and let them know you care.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to switch up your routines or schedule, especially if things have become too rote, predictable, or overwhelming. Stepping outside of your comfort zone brings growth. Too, if the work you're currently doing is draining you, it's time for you to move on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship could deepen now if things have been heating up. Though if the connection has been lopsided or lackluster, it could be time to say farewell. On a different note, you're encouraged to embrace your authenticity and to step more fully into the light.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family come to the forefront now as you may need to have an important convo or an airing out of feelings with someone close to you. Allow the catharsis to happen as it could help you make peace with the past. If looking to move, you could get the green light now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a breakthrough or a moment of mental clarity today that helps you to see things in a new light or discover options where you thought you had none. While you're usually an optimist, you may still need to work on rigid or pessimistic thinking. Set yourself free.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An unexpected financial matter could crop up today. While it could be inconvenient, this issue may show you where you may need to learn how to detach a bit from a situation rather than control every facet of an outcome. Too, maybe you need to realize just how valuable you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you today, and you're called to release anything or anyone that may be currently holding you back or draining you. Remember, you have the right to be selective about who gets your time and energy. Use today to nourish yourself and seek out those that want to love up on you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself feeling sluggish or anxious or a combination of both, take it as a sign that you need a time out. You need to unload the energetic/psychic garbage you've been carrying around as of late. Remember, you're not obligated to carry around other people's "stuff".