We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 20, 2019.

The day starts out with a few frustrations thanks to the fiery Aries Moon squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning, which could stir up a few arguments, power struggles, or grudges. The best way to handle this energy is to channel it into anything that requires courage and determination. Also, try not to take anything too personally.

The vibe improves towards the latter half of of the day when the creative and fun-loving Sun in Leo teams up with the Moon in Aries. This is the kind of cosmic team that could give us the passion, motivation, and innovative energy that we need to make some big things happen. At the same time, this Sun-Moon combo can also be good for uplifting our spirits.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could be feeling the pressure to perform today when it comes to your career or how others see you, but you're reminded that you best succeed when you drop the need to impress others and just focus on being yourself. Overall, know that you are enough. Embrace it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You usually have strong convictions and opinions, but today you're called to challenge something that you believe as it could be holding you back. On another note, it may be time for you to pull back a bit and relax instead of trying to force something to happen. All will work out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling like you're outgrowing a certain friendship or a group you used to identify with. Though letting go can be difficult, know that releasing what's not working for you helps to create space for the things that do work for you. It's time to seek out your tribe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might not be on the same page with someone you work with, but you're encouraged not to let others sabotage you or your success. Doing so means knowing your worth and knowing that there are people out there that want to pay you for it. Remember to shoot for the moon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might seem like something you're planning or trying to get off the ground is taking more out of you than expected. Know that you don't have to play the hero though if your well-being is being affected. That said, your hard work is about to pay off. Don't give up on yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to an intimate relationship, the key to moving forward may require you being more vulnerable or transparent about how you feel, for better or worse. Trust that emotional honesty can help you with getting your needs met and fostering the kind of love you crave.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and someone close to you, perhaps a business partner, may not be on the same page today. Though when it comes to making things work, know that you can't be the only one willing to work or take responsibility. A new approach is needed. Break the pattern.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you're current job is affecting your health and well-being, you could receive a message that it's time to move on in a way that will be hard to ignore. Though know that if you do decide to make moves, there's something better that awaits you. Make improvements, not excuses.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might need to be a bit demanding today when it comes to getting something you want or something you're owed, specifically when it comes to your creative gifts, but trust that all will work out for you in the end, even if you need to cut ties with a project. Have faith.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If a family dynamic has you in your feels today, acknowledge what you feel but know that the only person that you can change in this situation is you. This may mean being more protective of your emotional well-being or your psychic energy. Also, an intimate connection thrives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be a little too worried about something you can't control right now, but the best way to deal with it is to detach from the outcome. Talking to your partner or someone close to you could help you see things in a different light. Know that you have options.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may take some elbow grease to bring a plan together but it doesn't mean that it can't work. On the flip side, if you need to ditch or drop a plan entirely trust that something much better is waiting for you. Too, you are where you are because this is your path. Don't worry about anyone else's.