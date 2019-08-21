We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 21, 2019.

Today gives us the opportunity to achieve great results when we mix creativity and innovation with some determination and a love for the practical. With the Moon in creative and hardworking Taurus, we should find the motivation we need to make a dream or big idea come true, especially as the Moon teams up with ambitious Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in bold Leo teams up with big-picture Jupiter in Sagittarius.

Meanwhile, love planet Venus enters practical and hardworking Virgo in the early morning, bringing the focus to self-discipline and dedication where relationship and financial matters are concerned. By the early afternoon, when the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we get the push we need to break free of unhealthy habits, relationships, and work related matters with both planets being influenced by health-conscious Venus in Virgo.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got some big plans or something you're envisioning that you can actually make come true. Though you'll need to buckle down and take things step by step in order to see results. Think in terms of quality — not quantity — now, especially where your resources and well-being are concerned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling more sensitive than usual today, which is a good sign that you're in need of some fun and rejuvenation. Seek out ways that you can bring yourself pleasure today, as it will do your mind and body good. Too, your creative energy is on the rise, make use of it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time for you to pull back a bit and set aside some downtime. As such, you might find that spending time at home or with people you love gives you the recharge that you need. It's also a good time to consider reorganizing your space to make it more peaceful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about who you know today, specifically when it comes to job or career related opportunities. Conversations and connections with those in your network could lead to something promising. You've got the powers of persuasion and quick wit on your side, use them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your career and ambitions today and it's possible for you to make some major strides, especially where your money and confidence are concerned. In other words, don't be afraid to go after what you want as you just might get it. Trust yourself and your worth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded not to doubt yourself or your power today as you've got the right amount of charm, wit, and enthusiasm now to make just about anything you want happen. As such, it may be time for you to take a risk on something you've been focused on. Yes, it can work.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If your energy hasn't been up to speed as of late, consider it to be the push you need to focus on your health and well-being. This may mean pulling back a bit from the daily grind and seeking out ways to boost your emotional and spiritual health. Leaning on your community can help.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your professional goals, you can make leaps and bounds today, but you won't be able to do it alone. In fact, why should you when you have people in your corner that want to see you succeed? At the same time, your words and ideas hold power, put them to use.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your career is on the rise now and the people watching your work are quickly becoming fans. However, if you really want to reach the top, you may need to be more conscientious with your time and energy today. Try not to bite off more than you can chew. Stay focused.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in the mood for an escape now and traveling, or at least switching up your environment for the day, could bring one. Seek out ways that you can expand both your heart and your mind. You might discover a new passion, or manifest a new romance. Take a leap.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your goal for today is to get the emotional care and nourishment that you need, even if it means leaning on others or setting some boundaries with others. On another note, if you've been worried about a home or financial related matter, things are about to improve.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're looking for some motivation, now is the time for you to join forces with the people that inspire and fuel you. Seek out those with skills or talents that match and compliment your own as a collaboration could help you to get far. Trust your voice and your innovative thinking.