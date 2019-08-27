We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 27, 2019.

It's an intense start to the day with the moon in tenderhearted Cancer opposing power-hungry Pluto this morning, which could dredge up lots of uncomfortable feelings and possible tit-for-tat kind of interactions with others. The best way to channel this energy is by putting it into anything that requires determination, courage, or a catharsis.

Still, with the moon void-of-course (aka the period of time when the moon is transitioning from one zodiac sign to the next), it's best to use the day for handling unfinished business or taking it as easy as possible.

By the evening, the vibe shifts significantly as the moon enters warm and fun-loving Leo. Under the moon in Leo, we should find ourselves in the mood for some lighthearted fun, romance, and creative projects.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling the demands or pressures of both work and family today, though you succeed best when you lean on others or hold space for community. At the the same time, when it comes to your ambitions, don't second guess yourself. Keep showing up with your full self.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're reminded to be protective about who and what you're giving your attention to today as not everything that's up for consumption or conversation is good for you. Instead take that mental energy and put it into something more worthwhile. Make emotional nourishment priority.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A pressing financial matter could have you stressed. Though know that while the situation is temporary, it could be trying to key you in on your current attitude around lack and abundance. Know that you deserve better. Be mindful of what you choose to focus on now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone could overstep your boundaries or be extra pushy with you today. Know that you don't have to cave into this person's demands. You may even need to put this person in their place. Though know that speaking your mind or setting boundaries is an act of self-preservation.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your energy levels might not be as high as usual today, which is a sign that you need to scale back a bit. There's a chance that you need to revamp or transform your schedule or workload into something more manageable. Seek out ways that you can nourish and pamper yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're used to going solo but today you're called to lean on your community for support and care. Where can you stand to loosen your grip on the reigns for a bit? On another note, know that it's your authenticity that draws others to you. Too, take time to rest.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today but you may be hyper-focused or obsessed with winning something at all costs. Recognize that what you've accomplished (or haven't) doesn't define you. As such, it may be time to break some rules or norms for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind might be quite heavy today, which could have you experiencing tunnel vision when it comes to a plan, idea, or option. Know that your best bet for moving forward means challenging what you think you know and being open to what new. Think long range.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

An intimate relationship could be dredging up some painful feelings around your worthiness in love. Trust that you are deserving of love and that if anyone is unable to give it to you in the way that you need, you have permission to move on. Don't sell yourself and your gifts short.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to exercise some patience and care today when it comes to dealing with others or your partner. While you hate to back down from a challenge, know that taking a "my way or the highway" approach to a situation may do more harm than good. Vulnerability is needed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have a lot on your plate today and you might be worrying about dropping the ball out of fear that doing so will make you look incapable. Know that you don't have anything to prove, nor do you need to be a hero. If you need assistance, people are happy to help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friend could be demanding more of you today than you can afford to give. Know that you don't have to absorb or feed into the drama that they may be creating. Instead, put your energy towards something more constructive, like a creative project. Take care of your well-being.