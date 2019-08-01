Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters curious and chatty Gemini today in the late morning, putting us in the mood for connecting with others, entertaining new interests and activities, researching information, and multitasking.

With the Moon in lighthearted Gemini, we may also find ourselves looking for a little fun and humor, making today the perfect day for socializing or catching up with friends.

By late this afternoon, the Gemini Moon opposes big-talking Mercury in Sagittarius, putting the emphasis on communication. Under this cosmic combo, we could be inspired with some great ideas, though we may need to be mindful of how we get them across as Moon opposite Mercury can make us prone to arguments or mixed messages.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling quite opinionated today, but before you share your thoughts with others, ask yourself if what you're about to share will hurt or heal the person listening. On a similar note, be mindful of taking things too personally today or needing to be right at all costs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your mind on your money today, making it the perfect time to do some bookkeeping or paying closer attention to your expenses. Be mindful of letting instant gratification get the best of you now. Too, when it comes to an opportunity offered to you, honor your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you and what you need today and as such, you might find that you're in need of some extra attention and care. You may need to speak up and be vocal with others about how you're feeling and what you're in the mood for. Seek out those that support and uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sluggish and tired today, which is a good indication that you're ready for a timeout. Though taking a rest might be hard to do with all of the stuff you have on your plate now. Know that your health and well-being come first. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with the help of your friends today so don't be shy about reaching out and catching up with your peeps. On a similar token, in what ways can you show up as a friend today and share the spotlight? Also, try not to get caught up in comparing yourself to others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your career and aspirations and while big things are happening for you, it's important for you to not let the seeds of self-doubt take root and get a hold of you. You are where you are because of your hard work and discipline. Center yourself and breathe through it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape and with all of the hard work you've been putting in lately, you deserve it. Look to ways that you can mix things up either by way of your environment, a new interest, or a brief adventure. Connecting with new people can bring a new perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An intimate relationship could trigger your insecurities today and if the person that you're connecting with is acting in good faith, you may want to take a moment to examine where you may be undervaluing yourself so you can turn it around. You are deserving of love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be dealing with lots of people today and it's important to keep your cool. Think: in what ways can you help others? In what ways can people be of help to you? As long as you're open to learning and sharing what you know, you're good. Be receptive to another point of view.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got lots to do today and you're no stranger to hard work, but today asks that you be selective about what you give your time and attention to. Working behind the scenes or off on your own could be both a reprieve and productive. However, make time for self-care too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some fun today and as such, look to ways that you can nurture your playful side and tap into your creative gifts. If you're not feeling particularly creative or playful, looking to others for inspiration could be helpful. Meanwhile, romance can be a bonus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got big things happening on the career front, but today asks you to slow down for a second and focus on your emotional needs. At the same time, when it comes to pursuing your goals, you may need to reach down deep to overcome a hurdle or distraction. You've got this.