Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting us in the mood for the people and things that warm our hearts, especially with the Moon teaming up with passionate Mars in Scorpio and compassionate Neptune in Pisces.

Meanwhile, love planet Venus teams up with powerful Pluto in committed Capricorn, ramping up the craving for getting what we want as well as closeness with others. However, with today's cosmic weather we'll have to be very clear on what we want as we're liable to get it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got a fire in your belly today. And when it comes to your goals, you've got the power to make some great things happen and get what you want. However, take some time to reflect on what you want and lead with your heart. Don't settle for a hollow victory.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want to get ahead now, this is the time to connect with the people that inspire and fuel you. Be wary of giving time or attention to the naysayers in your life or those that want to pull you down. Something you're envisioning can come true. Utilize your network.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you're job hunting or looking to make some strides in your career, you get the green light today. It's possible that whatever you choose to go after could lead to a serious increase in your finances. That said, a half-hearted approach won't do. You've got to feel this one in your bones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to remember just how much of a badass you are. As such, this is the perfect day to go after something you want, to take on a challenge, or to put yourself in the spotlight in some way. In love, things are heating up for you, no matter if you're single or not.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's possible to bring a dream to life today, if you're willing to dig in and do the work to make it happen. However, you need to make sure that what you're pursuing is worth the time and sacrifice that it will take. Now's the time for trusting your intuition as it won't steer you wrong.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about who you know now as you work to bring a creative plan or idea to fruition. Reach out and connect with folks as you never know who knows who. The connections you make could lead to a great opportunity or a positive outcome. Time to showoff what you can do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You can do it. This is the mantra for you today as you're working towards your long-term goals. Don't allow others to shake your confidence because you're more than capable of getting the job done. Embrace your self-worth and others will have no choice but to follow suit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today and you're encouraged to run with your ideas now as they could lead to something wonderful. As long as you have confidence in yourself, your charm and wit will shine through helping you to win folks over with anything you're seeking to propose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moodier or introspective than usual today, but take this as a good thing. Now's not the time for being impulsive with your decision making or actions. Being deliberate with your approach ensures that you get exactly what you want and what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Partnerships and collaborations are the way for you to go today as the feedback or support that someone has to offer you can be priceless. On the flip side, how can you be a blessing in someone's life today? If you want to see more good in the world, look at ways you can reflect it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to go hard or go home when it comes to pursuing your purpose. Now's not the time for settling for what feels safe because you're afraid that you might fail or take up too much space. Don't undersell or underestimate yourself. Be a witness to your own beauty.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love and romance are on the agenda today, and with your brand of charm and allure, others won't be able to resist you. However, today's not so much about catching someone else's eye as much as it is about falling in love with your own reflection. Also, make time to get out and socialize.