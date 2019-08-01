Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in bold and creative Leo today, putting us in the mood for fun, creative projects, and being in the spotlight for the things that make us special.

The day gets off to a bumpy start with the Moon squaring off with passionate Mars in Scorpio, which could heighten the drama and the all-or-nothing kind of vibes. The best way to harness this energy is by doing anything that might be challenging or taxing.

By the late afternoon, we get a big burst of energy and good vibes with the Sun in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius meeting up with the Moon in Leo. If we need a boost in confidence or creative flair, this cosmic combo can help us out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic connection could be more trouble than what it's worth today. Though instead of feeding the drama and letting this person kill your vibe, it may be best to shake it off and move on. On a different note, a creative project could be successful. Step out and shine your light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit withdrawn today, which is not necessarily a bad thing as you could use some time to yourself. You might need to be especially protective with your energy now as others could be more draining or demanding than usual. If you need company, make it close friends only.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots on your plate and it may feel like you're running around in circles today. The best way to get things done may be to enlist the help of others, so don't be shy about reaching out for support. Too, a collaboration could bring you an opportunity or an idea to life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A potential lover could be coming on hot and heavy today and while you might love all of the attention, you're called to look at this person with a more discerning eye. On a different note, it's time to take one of your talents more seriously and focus on ways you can make it work for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself spending a lot of energy taking care of others today, and while this isn't a bad thing, you also have to make sure you're spending some energy taking care of yourself too. Seek out ways that you can feed your playful side. If you need a confidence boost, you'll get one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling restless or worried about something today, which means that you'll need to dig deep to find your peace of mind. Start by focusing on the things that you can control and know that things may not be as big of a deal as they seem. Pull inward and center yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be a little impulsive or careless with your cash today. And while spending money on something you want may seem like a good idea at first, you might want to take a moment and think of ways you can move more strategically now. That said, your ideas are golden.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can accomplish a lot today in terms of your career and ambitions, but you may need to pick and choose your battles if you want to be efficient. Meanwhile, you could be offered a job opportunity or financial boost that reminds you how talented you are. Embrace your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be dealing with some self-doubt today, but you're reminded that you are awesome. Don't stop believing in yourself. As a result, you could attract an opportunity or some time in the spotlight simply by being yourself and going after what's in your heart. Seek out what inspires you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your social life might be super busy right now, but it's important that you take some time to yourself and do some self-nurturing or pampering. At the same time, it might be helpful if you can tell others how they can show up for you today. You can get the support you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with your supervisor or someone in a management role today. But the key to success lies in your ability to let things roll off your shoulder and not take things personally. Remember, what people say and do says more about them than you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to give yourself a pat on the back today when it comes to how much work that you do or how much you've accomplished. Take time to celebrate the big and the small milestones. On a different note, if you want to bring a vision to life, it's time to think for the long-term.