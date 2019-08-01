Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters practical and thoughtful Virgo in the early a.m., putting us in the mood for tackling our responsibilities and being of help or assistance to others.

The day gets off to a positive and productive start with the Virgo Moon teaming up with expansive Jupiter in hardworking Capricorn and unconventional Uranus in creative Taurus. Under this earthy combination, we get the inspiration and fresh approach needed to create the opportunities we seek and progress forward. In other words, this is the kind of cosmic weather that can help us with achieving success.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused and in the zone today, which means you could hit a big goal or career milestone. As long as you're willing to pay attention to the minor details as well as keeping your eyes on the prize, you can win. Don't underestimate yourself but know there's room to improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're practically unstoppable. Still know that your success largely depends on how much you believe in yourself and your vision. Doing so may require shifting the way you view yourself or stepping outside the box. The universe is ready to shower you with goodies. You deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit moody and nostalgic. While it's important to honor your feelings, you don't have to go through what you're feeling alone. Look to close friends and family for support. Seek out the things that emotionally nourish you. Create a new emotional landscape.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Need to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or a friend? Today is the perfect time to discuss what's on your mind. On the flip side, someone could be incredibly inspiring to you now. Try to facilitate important convos today and speak what you want into existence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Expect to receive the chance to see the results of your hard work pay off now. As such, it's possible you could be called to step up and take a leadership role or one with more responsibility. Don't second guess your ability to take the lead now. Only you can define your success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're pushed to focus on your needs today, which includes your happiness and well-being. Simply put, how far are you willing to go to ensure that you have both? The answer may include learning to ask for what you need or allowing yourself to be who you are without judgment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your energy levels may be running low today, which means your energy is best spent getting the rest that you need now. On another note, if you've been feeling down about something, you could find the strength and resilience you need to move past whatever's challenging you. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with some support from your friends today. You could be presented with an opportunity thanks to the word of mouth or an introduction facilitated by someone you know. You have powerful allies in your corner that want to help you succeed. Be open and receptive to the help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today is a super busy day for you, yet you don't seem to mind as you could make some serious progress when it comes to your career and ambitions. However, you might be feeling a bit sensitive around how others may see you now in terms of success. Don't be too hard on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creative inspiration is off the charts today, which could help you with crafting or perfecting a creative project that could land you in the spotlight. The important thing is that you believe in your talent as you've got plenty of it. If you've been telling yourself you can't — stop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with your partner today or face an uncomfortable truth. Know that what's bubbling up from the depths is doing so as a means of helping you to heal and break free of unhealthy emotional entanglements and habits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership is where it's at for you today when it comes to getting ahead, and you could find yourself in the right place at the right time in terms of making an opportune connection. Though in terms of working with others, shoot for the big fish. Align with the people with clout.