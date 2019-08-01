Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in partnership-oriented Libra today, keeping the focus on how we connect with others. And with love planet Venus (the planetary ruler of Libra) entering friendly Aquarius in the early a.m. and the Libra Moon teaming up with Mercury in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, the need to socialize and meet new people will be emphasized.

At the same time, since Venus in Aquarius values independence and the unconventional, we should find ourselves looking to connect with people that support our individuality and embrace the things that make us unique. That said, we'll need to embrace and value those qualities in ourselves first.

The vibe may get a bit rough towards the late afternoon as the Libra Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn which could create some tension in our relationships, leading us to work on resolving the tension.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Someone you work with could get under your skin today, which could make reaching a goal harder than it needs to be. Be mindful of giving this person too much of your energy. You have a choice in how you choose to respond. Connect with friends and blow off some steam.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might seem like you're fighting an uphill battle today when it comes to tackling your schedule and getting things done. While the delays could be frustrating, know that you're being pushed to get clear about what you're willing to invest time and energy into. Let your heart guide you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a potential romance isn't working out the way that you want, you're reminded that there's more fish in the sea. On a slightly different note, you're being pushed to be more authentic and vulnerable in love. Time to rise to the challenge. Meanwhile, take a creative project and run with it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to be extra protective of your time and energy today as someone could be overstepping their bounds with you. On a slightly different note, when it comes to getting what you want in a significant relationship, it's time for you to pay attention to what you genuinely desire.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be obsessing over something or someone today and while it may be all too easy for you to sit in this analysis paralysis, you're encouraged to take a step back and let things breathe for a while. Spending time with someone you trust could help you clear your head.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A potential love connection could be running hot and cold on you right now, which could be triggering your insecurities. Remember, what people do says more about them than it does about you. Your job for today is to acknowledge how much you bring to the table and not settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your confidence may not be as high as you'd like to be today but you're reminded to go easy on yourself and to seek out the things that bring you emotional nourishment. In what ways can you be your own anchor? In what ways do you need to come home to yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind might be a bit heavy today, which is why you'll need to practice some discernment around the people and things that you give your undivided attention to. If you know something is going to pull you down or make you feel worse, the best thing to do is avoid it. Seek joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial goal may not be coming together as fast as you'd like but it just might be a matter of approaching the situation with a fresh pair of eyes. When it comes to your friendships, connecting with your peeps could give you the boost in confidence and spirits that you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be pushing hard towards a goal today, though if things aren't coming together right now, it's best not to force it. Sometimes you need a lull or a delay in order to get clear on what you really want as opposed to going after a hollow victory or achievement. Lead with your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It takes a lot to be a trailblazer and a trendsetter, as it often means that you have to walk your path alone. However, you're reminded that when you believe in yourself, the right people tend to show up. That said, look to ways that you can spend some time pampering yourself today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friend could be a little too demanding of you today, which might prompt you to go above and beyond to help them. While lending support to a friend in need is a noble thing, it might be best for you to take a backseat for the time being and let them sort things out on their own.