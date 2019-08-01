Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in dreamy and compassionate Pisces today, giving us the chilled out and creative vibes we need now. We might want to take things slow as the day opens since the Moon will be paired up with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which could have us feeling a bit foggier, sleepier, and more dazed than usual. However, this could be a good cosmic combo for any activity related to the arts, caring for others, or getting the timeout that we need.

Later in the afternoon, the Pisces Moon meets up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn which can help us find the strength or resilience needed to overcome a tough experience or find the clarity needed to align our heads with our hearts. By later tonight the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn which can help us to find the emotional or spiritual healing we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Even though you might not be able to see the results in real-time, know that the work you've been putting in is leading to something significant. For now, stay focused on your goals but try not to get discouraged. Too, if you need a break, there's no shame in taking one. No need to force things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you're reminded that if you want to go far, you'll need to take a different approach towards getting where you want to go. It's time to take a look at where you may be to stuck on an old belief or philosophy about the way the world works. It's time for you to break free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be thinking about your goals today and when it comes to relationships, it might be time to take a look at the ways that you may be blocking true intimacy with others out of fear. While change doesn't take place overnight, you can work on being the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want to bring a vision to life, look no further than the people in your corner. An influential person could decide to take you under their wing now or open a door or two for you. Your homework is to remain open to support and constructive feedback. It's time for you to grow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If debt or a financial obligation has been an issue, today could provide you with a viable way out. Overall, your approach to your responsibilities is undergoing a change now, which is asking you to be more pragmatic. Meanwhile, your heart needs healing, go get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to getting a creative project off of the ground, collaborating with someone whose skills and talents compliment your own is the way to go today. In matters of the heart, spending quality time with your love is needed. Single? Be open to love, not someone to fix.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been feeling stressed out or burned out, consider today to be your green light to take a moment to take care of you. On that same token, it might be time to take a serious look at the routines or work-related projects that consistently drain you. It may be time to move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There's lots of romance in the air today and you could be flying high on it all, whether you're single or taken. If single, you could meet someone worth investigating online or somewhere local to you. Couples should schedule a date night. In terms of your creativity, you could have a breakthrough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel moody or blue today, but take this an opportunity to examine some of your deeper feelings as a means of getting the emotional nourishment you need. While you're sorting through your memories, take note of where you've been settling, so you can work to change that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your words carry great power now, which should encourage you to think about ways you can put them to good use. Perhaps a question could help you to figure out how. Ask yourself: is what I'm about to say going to be hurtful or is it going to heal? Some tenderness goes a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today you're reminded to let go of control and go with the flow. Whatever you're trying to hold on to needs to be released so you can make space for something much better. While letting go is never easy, you can better adjust to the changes by recognizing you deserve better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a bit more tender or sensitive than usual today, making it important that you surround yourself with the right people or exercise your boundaries as needed with people both on and offline. On a different note, there's much you can accomplish now. Have faith in yourself.