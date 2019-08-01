Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a slow start as the Moon finishes out her transit through sleepy Pisces. Though with the Moon entering fiery and fearless Aries by the mid-afternoon, we might want to enjoy the quiet while it lasts.

With the Moon in Aries, we should find ourselves feeling more adventurous, passionate, and impatient than usual. We can expect these feelings to double in intensity as the Aries Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter in ambitious Capricorn by the late afternoon. As such, we may need to apply some caution around this time so as not to bite off more than we can chew. However, if we've been feeling worried about taking on a challenge or going after something we want, this Moon-Jupiter combo could give us the grit, courage, and the belief in ourselves needed to get it done.

Towards the evening, the Moon syncs up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could bring up old wounds around self-confidence, teamwork, or accomplishing a goal. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is by finding the courage to acknowledge the wound and working to heal it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're on your way to the top and you know what you're capable of, so why worry so much about what others think of you? Remember, the empire that you're building now requires that you reevaluate what's really important to you and define what success means to you and you alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling unclear or uncertain about something today, which may be making it hard to make a decision or embark on a new path. However, know that where you are isn't about doing things the way you've always done them or trying to play it safe. Step out of your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling fearful or apprehensive about whether something you've been hoping or wishing for is going to come true. The best thing to do is to release your attachment from the outcome if you want the best results. Meanwhile, being your authentic self brings all the folks to the yard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your career and ambitions today, but you could be feeling some insecurity as to whether you have the chops to actually accomplish the things you're working on. Here's the thing, you can. Just don't waste your time comparing yourself to others. You've got this.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling antsy or restless when it comes to your professional life, which is a clear indication that you need a change. However, this is not about short-term fixes. You need a real change. As such, it's time to start working on your game plan to make it happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A matter that's close to your heart could be weighing on you heavy today, which could have you ready to reconnect with an ex or seeking instant gratification in the love department. Know that you don't have to go backwards in order to find the happiness you seek. Keep moving forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find others being extra demanding of your time and energy today. And while helping others out in the way that only you can is a good thing, you may need to be a bit cautious of giving too much time to people that drain or overwhelm you. Give yourself the freedom you deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be stuck on a decision today, which could be overwhelming. However, you might be able to find the clarity you need by talking to someone that could offer you some fresh ideas or insight. On a different note, you don't need to take on everything all by yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be seeking some fun and thrills when it comes to romance and while that's not wrong, there's a sense that you want a connection that's more substantial. As such, you may need to switch up your approach to love. In terms of a creative project, honor your time and worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Home and family are the focus today and when it comes to the relationship with your kin, it's important for you to remember that you can't be everything to everyone (and that's OK). What you can do is be your genuine and authentic self. Let others meet you where you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling worried about something today and it might be hard for you to express how you feel or see the positive side to the situation. By allowing yourself to focus on what you can control versus what you can't, you can assuage your fears. Don't let the past dictate your future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're focused on your money today and you could either be feeling discouraged around a money-related matter or ready to make an impulsive decision with your cash. Either way, you need to take a step back and see the situation differently. Don't discount your worth.