Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The Moon continues her stay in bold and adventurous Aries today, giving us the fire and courage we need to go after what we want and to take a chance on something new.

However, we may need to put our feet on the brakes by the evening as the Aries Moon squares off with love planet Venus in committed and cautious Capricorn. Under this Moon-Venus combination we might find our needs and our desires to be at odds, as Venus in Capricorn asks that we value patience, practicality, and consistency above all.

The best way to handle this cosmic energy is to allow Venus to help us get clear about what we want and what truly matters while the Aries Moon gives us the determination to go get it. Luckily, the Sun in happy-go-lucky and growth-oriented Sagittarius lends the Moon some help later in the evening, which will lend us some positive vibes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling a bit unsure of yourself today, which can have you trying to make others happy at your own expense. However, your job isn't to worry too much about what others think of you right now. All that matters is how you feel about yourself. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be moving a little slower than usual and that's because you're overdue for some rest and relaxation. Take some time to yourself to decompress, especially if you find yourself feeling moody. If something doesn't work out the way you want, it's OK, let it go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone you know could be demanding a little more time and attention from you than you can afford to give today. While you usually go through great lengths to keep everyone happy, you may need to draw some boundaries, even if it's uncomfortable. Seek out your true peeps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your boss or someone you work closely with could get under your skin today. But this situation could give you the push you need to evaluate whether this is the right working relationship for you. If not, it's time to do something about it. Take charge of your own destiny.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be in the mood to embark on a new adventure, but your responsibilities are calling. Look to ways to prioritize what's important so you don't get overwhelmed. And when it comes to your health regimen, trying something new or fun can help you stay the course.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be craving intimacy now when it comes to a romantic connection but there's no sense in being stoic about it. Being vulnerable and making your feelings known could help you get your needs met. Though if someone is not actively meeting your needs, pay attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could need lots of your time and attention today and it's possible that you could overextend yourself if you're not careful. Make space to take care of yourself, too. Also, let others know what you need. Remember, relationships go two ways.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be trying to keep up with all of the events currently on your calendar but try not to feel too bad if you need to drop something today. On a separate note, a convo with a friend or sibling could be uncomfortable but necessary. Too, be mindful of the info you absorb.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In matters of the heart, you're a deeply generous person. But know that it's OK to hold out for a bit to see if the energy you're giving a particular person is being reciprocated. In terms of a job opportunity, you don't have to accept just because it's a check. Make sure your heart is in it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A parent or an unbalanced family dynamic could have you second guessing yourself and your worth today. Know that you don't have to accept their feelings or attitude as your truth. How you feel about you matters way more. Self-love is an act of courage and independence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling caught wanting time to yourself and needing to get out and socialize. Though if your heart isn't into doing something, don't force it. On another note, you may be feeling apprehensive about telling someone about how you truly feel about them. Do it with love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Although now's the time for you to be making new connections with new people, know that you don't have to force yourself to fit into places where you don't feel comfortable. In other words, live your life by your own values, not what someone else tells you that you should value.