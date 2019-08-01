Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in pleasure-seeking Taurus today, putting us in the mood for comfort, luxury, and whatever feels good. This feeling will be extra potent during the first half of the day as the Taurus Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and love planet Venus in earthy Capricorn. Under this cosmic combo, we're encouraged to ease in to the day and take things slow for now.

At the same time, with Taurus being the sign that's associated with financial abundance, today is also a good money day as the Moon meets up with Venus and goes on to meet up with Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn as well. Together, these planets bode well for making money as well as budgeting or financial planning.

Meanwhile, communicative Mercury makes a big move at the start of the day, leaving the murky depths of Scorpio for the blazing fires of Sagittarius. While Mercury isn't at its most comfortable in this big thinking sign (Mercury prefers small details), Mercury in Sagittarius can give us the optimism, humor, inspiration, and vision that we may have been missing as of late. If Mercury in Scorpio helped us with sussing out the truth, Mercury in Sagittarius helps us to speak the truth.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could receive some good news today regarding a financial or career-related matter that should have you feeling like you're in alignment with your vision or your path. You have a shot at reaching a milestone or goal today, but the key now is believing that you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The focus is on you and what you're feeling today, and you might find yourself feeling more upbeat than you have in a while. At the same time, when it comes to what you feel, your homework for the day is to honor your truth. You know what you know, don't discount that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's possible that you might not have the get up and go today that you're used to. That's fine. You need some time to rest and regroup. Though while you're taking some time to recharge, now's the time to ask others for the support or help that you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about the people that you know today. And if you're looking to establish a professional or personal connection with someone, today's a good day to do it. Your popularity is at a high now and folks will be more than happy to talk or spend time with you. Work your magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The spotlight is on your career today and you could find everything A-OK and going your way now, especially when it comes to how receptive others are to you and your work. If you've been wanting to get your hands on a dream project or show off your talents, this is your moment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood for some fun and adventure today. As such, look to ways that you can feed your mind and nourish your playful, childlike side. If nostalgia strikes, you might consider revisiting games or activities you used to do as a kid. Your creativity gets a boost too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be craving some intimacy and quality time with your partner today, making today a good time for getting close and snuggling up. If single, you could have an a-ha moment concerning intimacy and how to improve it. On another note, this could be a good time for financial planning.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Partnership and collaborations are the goal for you today as two heads are better than one if you want to get things done and get ahead. Your gift of gab is stronger than usual, which means that you can create the opportunities and connections you want. A biz partnership is profitable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on your responsibilities and your to-do list today. You can get much done if you pace yourself and focus on the high priority stuff for now. Try not to spread yourself in two many directions and communicate what you can or can't do. Your finances get a boost.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your love life gets some extra razzle-dazzle today, namely because you're feeling some extra razzle-dazzle yourself. With your confidence at a high today, it will be impossible for others to resist you. Just make sure you know how boss you are. Creatively, you're unstoppable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Home and family are where your treasures are today, so make sure you carve out enough time to hang out with the people you love or get the downtime and solitude that you need. Overall, look to ways that you can get the emotional nourishment you need. Friends can be a resource.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the power to move people with your thoughts and your words today, so don't be shy about sharing your ideas or your feelings with someone. Chances are you'll receive some great feedback. If you have a presentation to make, be confident in what you know. You've got this!