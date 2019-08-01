Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a weekend of celebrations and good times, the Moon in practical Virgo pushes us to get back to work and on top of our responsibilities. The day opens with the Virgo Moon opposing dreamy Mercury in Pisces, which could cause some confusion and disagreements if we're not paying attention or taking things said too personally. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is by doing a kind act for someone or engaging in activities that contribute to our well-being.

By the evening, the Virgo Moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, which could give us some good luck in work or career related matters. By late tonight, we're called to kick back and invest our energy into more meditative or creative projects or experiences as the busy Virgo Moon opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Hold off on big decision making, too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can make some serious progress today when it comes to something you've been working on or a career related matter. However, if you want to see the biggest payoff for your work, you'll need to exercise some patience and care with your work. Your dream is materializing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today, making it the perfect time to throw yourself into a creative project or goal. While you're more than capable of getting things done on your own, don't discount the help or support that you can get from friends. Tune out the naysayers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You usually on the go, but today asks you to pull inward and find an anchor within yourself, especially if you've been feeling doubtful or apprehensive around reaching a certain goal. Taking a moment to breathe can help you decide if want you want truly resonates with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have some big dreams you want to make happen. But before you take that leap of faith, it might be best to talk to someone that can offer you some sound and practical advice on how to execute your plans. Be open to the feedback as it could be enlightening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your focus turns to your money today, and you're encouraged to pay some extra attention to your funds, accounts, and statements. If it comes to financial agreements or shared bills, do your due diligence and leave nothing to chance or up in the air. Conserve your resources.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

People could be pulling on your energy today and although you love to be of help, this might be a day where you need to allow people to take care of themselves before you rush in with a rescue. Your homework for today is to seek out your joy and making your needs a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your energy levels might be lower than usual today, which is always a sign that you need to pull back from the grind and take a time out. Though you might have lots on your plate, remember that tomorrow is another day. For now, some peace and quiet will do your body good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're a little more introverted than others, which means you have no problem flying solo. But today pushes you to step a bit outside your comfort zone and open up your social circle. You never know what what kinds of opportunities you can find through your connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could make some leaps and bounds today when it comes to your career or a new financial opportunity could be offered to you. Though before you agree to anything, take some time to sit with and lean into your intuition. Good things are happening but weed out the junk.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got some big ideas that could actually become something more, but you may need to be mindful about who you share your plans or vision with today. Instead, trust yourself and honor the fact that you know what you know. And if you don't know, you can always learn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be in the mood to spend some cash today. Though on the flip side, you might be wondering if it's better to save your money. For now, think about the long term and seek out ways to invest or better save your dough. Too, it may be time to ask for a raise or increase.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Although you might want to go it alone today, you're encouraged to partner up with others as the right conversation or connection could bring some good things your way, even if it's just some verbal validation or inspiration. In what ways can you put your network to good use?