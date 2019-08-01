Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her stay in hardworking Capricorn today, teaming up with Mercury retrograde in Pisces in the early morning, which could be helpful for tying up unfinished business. Later in the morning, the vibe might feel a bit off as the Moon in Capricorn squares off with love planet Venus in Aries, which could have us feeling at odds between what we want and what we need. The best way to choose between the two is by using our intuition.

By mid-afternoon, the Capricorn Moon teams up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Together, this planetary combo can give us the vision needed, as well as the follow-through to achieve an important goal. Though with the emphasis on Capricorn planets today, a little patience will go a long way in getting anything done.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Even if you're not exactly where you want to be right now, don't downplay your progress. Too, try not to look to others to validate your efforts when you already know you've been working hard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's something (or someone) that you might have your eyes set on now, but there's a strong chance that you're not seeing things as clearly as you should. Talking to trusted friends could give you the feedback that you need to see what you need to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be careful of comparing yourself to others now, namely when it comes to your accomplishments and the things you have yet to accomplish. Remember, how things look on the surface isn't always the reality. Plus, you've got a lot to be proud of already.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your goals and aspirations, you might have to tune others out today, especially if they don't have much encouragement or support to offer you. As such, make it a priority to connect with someone that does uplift and inspire you. Keep your eyes on the prize.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have quite a lot on your plate today, but be mindful of trying to take on too much all at once or overshooting your target. For now, try to prioritize things by considering if a project or task is really worth the energy and resources it requires. Be discerning with your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Romance is a major theme for you now, and if you're not happy with where you are, today pushes you to see your true worth. In other words, you don't need to settle or try to force anything that's not working. Something better is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family are in the spotlight today, and it's possible that someone close to you could be demanding a little too much of your time and energy today. Recognize that it's OK to make yourself a priority now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have lots going on today. Though you're reminded to make some space to do things that you enjoy, as well. Meanwhile, when it comes to an idea you're working on, try not to get too hung up on perfection for now. Let your creative talents guide you forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to curb your spending today as financial security is the focus for you now. Be mindful of placing too much of your worth on what you have or what you don't have. Your worth isn't defined by your bank account or how much you do for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Something from the past could come bubbling up to the surface today and it could have you second-guessing yourself. Recognize that you don't have to keep subscribing to this old narrative. You can choose to respond or see things differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling disappointed that something you want isn't coming together the way that you had hoped. However, today you're reminded that just because you can't see the immediate results, doesn't mean things aren't working in your favor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like an outsider today in terms of your peers or a group of people that you associate with. Though community is important, you don't have to force yourself to fit in with the crowd.