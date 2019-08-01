Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We're in the mood to commit to our vision and turning a dream into reality with the Moon in dreamy Pisces teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day. By the afternoon, when the Moon moves to fiery Aries, we're in the mood to pursue our passions, while getting the courage and motivation needed to do so.

With the Sun and intellectual Mercury meeting up this evening in Pisces, we could experience moments of intuitive insight, creative breakthroughs, and divine inspiration; especially as Mercury retrograde pushes us to see and approach things with new eyes.

By later tonight, when the Aries Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries. The best way to handle this energy is to seek out the people and things that offer healing vibes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though you are tough and you are fearless, you're reminded that you don't always have to be, Aries. Know that vulnerability is a strength. When you acknowledge your deeper needs, as well as the things that hurt, you pave the way for those needs to be met.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have something on your chest today but you may have a hard time expressing what you feel. Talking to a trusted friend can help. Too, you may need to have a conversation with a friend to clear the air with them. Honor your intuition and your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have an a-ha moment today regarding a career related matter. But before you talk yourself out of making a wise decision for yourself, remember that you were meant to be a trendsetter. Don't let the need for external validation trip you up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're pushed to approach something you've been envisioning with a new pair of eyes as doing so could help you with turning that vision into a reality. However, be mindful of letting impostor syndrome slow you down. You've got what it takes to succeed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're pushed to be emotionally honest with yourself about something today so that you can deal with the matter head-on rather than trying to avoid it. Admitting the truth is not only empowering, it can also help to free you from the past. Have courage.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A significant relationship comes under the spotlight today as you could receive some information or insight that could affect the nature of the connection. Your homework is to acknowledge what you actually see or hear rather what you want to see or hear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot on your plate today but you may need to be honest with yourself (or others) about how much you can actually do. At the same time, you might need to partner up or collaborate with someone to get the job done. Be open to support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling stuck creatively, you could have a breakthrough today that helps you to make progress with a project or idea. Pay attention to the details but try not to get so stuck on perfection that you hamper the creative process. Let go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A discussion with a family member or roommate could come up today that could give you the chance to air something out or put a matter to rest. On a different note, getting out and doing something you enjoy could bring you the boost you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have a moment of clarity around an idea or an opportunity presented to you, but now's not the time to act on it. Take some time to draw inward and reflect on your next steps first. Meanwhile, to best connect with others, speak from the heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could get the chance to put a financial matter to rest today, especially if it's one that's been stressing you out. Having a necessary conversation or taking a second look at the matter could help you clear up a mistake or error. Stay sharp.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're encouraged to be more mindful of the way you speak and think about yourself, especially if those words and thoughts aren't as positive as they should be. Remember, you are worthy. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise, especially if that person is you.