Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in feisty and adventurous Aries today, keying up the energy in the air and putting us in the mood to get things done - fast. However, with the Aries Moon squaring off with practical Mars in Capricorn in the early AM, we may feel some major frustration in getting things done as Mars in Capricorn pushes us to slow down and not overdo it.

While this Moon-Mars energy can have us in a cranky kind of a mood, the Sun in Pisces encourages us to relax and go with the flow. Plus, with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, now is not the time for pushing forward, but rather taking some time out to chill and review.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have lots that you want to accomplish today, but it might feel like an uphill battle. That's because you're being pushed to be more thoughtful about what you're doing instead of plowing ahead. Go with the flow instead. Let your heart be your guide.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be holding onto a dream or idea that you need to release to make way for something new. For now, your homework is to focus on the future rather than being too invested in the past. A new approach or way of thinking is needed to move forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It might seem like something you want isn't coming together the way you'd like, but it could be that you need more time to sit with the feeling or where you are to make sure that what you want is really what you want. Stay focused on the long term.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be mindful of letting negative or overbearing people mess with your confidence today, especially when it comes to your goals and accomplishments. Seek out people that inspire and fuel you. In love, be mindful of sticking solely to what looks good on paper.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your to-do list might be overflowing with tasks today, but you could end up biting off more than you can chew if you're not strategic about how you move. Focus on the value or quality of your work rather than the quantity. You'll know what needs attention or not.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your wires could get crossed today when it comes to a love connection, which could have you feeling frustrated or hurt. Your best bet to working things out is to communicate and listen. If single, don't allow past hurts to define the future of your love life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Things could get a bit hairy between you and your partner or a family member today, and the reason could be due to them demanding too much of your time and energy. It's OK to pull back a bit and prioritize yourself and your day. Take your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to communicating with folks today, as well as your consumption of social media, not everything you see or hear warrants your attention or response. Instead of letting the influx of news and info fry your circuits, focus on joy and creative outlets.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It could feel like your cash is burning a hole in your pocket today. Though you might want to hold off on spending, especially as you can end up overdoing it now. Instead focus on saving for a rainy day or being content with what you already have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit moodier or sensitive than usual, which means you'll need to be a bit pickier about who you share company with and the kinds of activities you get into. Talking about what you feel can be helpful too. Music and art can also be therapeutic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have lots on your mind today but you might find that something you're stressing out about isn't as a big of a deal as you might think it is. Meanwhile, not everything or everyone is deserving of your time and energy. Save a little something for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your insecurities could be triggered today where your friends or peers are concerned. As such, be mindful of comparing yourself to others or allowing others to make you feel like you're unwelcome or unworthy. Be self-aware but be confident in yourself, too.