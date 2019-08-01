Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves to laid back and sensual Taurus in the early AM, helping us to decompress from the week and ease into the weekend. When the Moon is in Taurus, we usually find ourselves in the mood for anything that feeds and delights the senses and encourages us to slow down. And with the Moon teaming up with planets in chilled-out Pisces today, the need to kick back and relax is even stronger.

Meanwhile, the Moon in Taurus and Mercury retrograde in Pisces also teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. This planetary combo can be good for a creative breakthrough or seeing a situation with new eyes. There's a chance that we may need that fresh outlook as love planet Venus in Aries squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could make love, relationships, or getting what we want a sore spot today.

The best way to handle this Venus-Pluto combo is to be honest about what we want, the ways in which we're not getting what we want, and the ways in which we need to raise the bar in valuing ourselves so we can better attract what we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus is on your values today and as such, you're asked to consider if what you want is really what you want. Keep in mind that a career, or title, or your bank account doesn't define who you are, you do. When you value yourself, others will too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There might be something or someone you want, but it's possible that you're not seeing the situation or that person as clearly as you should. You don't need to pin all your hopes on this one thing, especially as it might not even be the thing for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It might be hard not to compare yourself to what your friends or peers are doing, namely as you could be wishing you were in their shoes. However, know that you're where you are and who you are for a reason. You're not meant to follow everyone else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If a professional relationship isn't valuing you the way you want, you don't have to keep trying to prove that you're worthy. In fact, this could be a good time to set your sights on something much better. Remember how much of a boss you really are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have opportunities and offers coming through now, but you're reminded that just because you can do something, doesn't always mean that you should. Instead, focus on what you really want, for the long term.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

In matters of the heart, be mindful of trying to force or hold onto a love connection as a means of proving your worth. Recognize that there's so much more out there for you, so no need to settle. Too, don't undersell yourself or your creative gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While you often like to help and accommodate folks, take care that you're not overextending yourself to others today as a means for validation. Instead, be more choosy with your time, energy, and resources. You deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You usually have pretty sharp insight, but today you're reminded that you don't always have to be right, nor do you have to take things personally. Sometimes it's best to let things go. That way you can focus on things that are really important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A love connection could trigger your insecurities today, but before you allow someone to make you doubt your worth, try looking at the situation from more discerning eyes. You might find that this connection isn't worth your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you're usually the rock in your family or for those that you love, today you're asked to decide whether it's to your benefit to continue showing up for others that aren't able to show up for you. Prioritize your joy today. Seek out those that love you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit dejected or disappointed today, but you're reminded to focus more on the bright side. Take some time to yourself to give yourself the emotional nourishment that you need now. Don't allow the past to define your present.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be down on yourself today as it may seem like something you want is still out of your reach, which could have you questioning if you're good enough to have it. The answer of course is that you are. You just need to believe it first.