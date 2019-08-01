Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her transit through communicative and curious Gemini, putting the focus information and the ways we connect with others. With the Moon teaming up with the Sun in friendly and innovative Aquarius in the late morning, we're in the mood to socialize, learn, and share ideas.

Although we're in the Mercury retrograde shadow period (the period of time before Mercury goes officially retrograde and communication begins getting glitchy), today could be a good time for approaching an existing project, idea, or connection in a new way.

By the late afternoon, the atmosphere gets a bit hazy as the Gemini Moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Under this Moon-Neptune combo, we're called to take our time with decision-making and to engage things that help us to calm our minds and feed our souls. This planetary combo is great for meditative or creative activities.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're in the zone today when it comes to the meetings, events, and messages on your radar. The connections you make today could spark ideas and solutions. However, be mindful of spreading yourself too thin or attempting to make important decisions without all the facts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been making quite a reputation for yourself lately and folks are taking notice. As such, you could be offered an opportunity which could include more cash in your pocket. Before you agree, make sure this opportunity is something you really want. No need to jump at the first offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The focus is on you and what you're feeling today. And if you're feeling inspired or more confident in yourself than you have in a while, go with that feeling. Remember you're so much more than what others may be demanding or expecting of you. No need to seek outside validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're reminded to honor your intuition and your instincts today as they won't steer you wrong. You might want to give something or someone the benefit of the doubt but you're right to have your suspicions or feel what you feel. Too, take time out to replenish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your friends help you to get by today, whether you need a pick-me-up or you're in a more ambitious frame of mind. Either way, connecting with others can be a gateway to success. That said, be mindful of who you connect with as not everyone is what they seem. Guard your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're goal- and career-oriented today and it's possible that you could make some significant progress in what you're working towards. That said, be mindful of people that can serve as distractions now. Remember that you can't always rescue or help everyone. Focus on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the mood to escape today, or you could be ready to put some time into bringing a creative project to life. Whichever way you decide to go, be careful of taking on too much or promising more than you can deliver right now. Remember, you don't always have to try to please everyone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your heart want what it wants, Scorpio, and there's no use in trying to pretend otherwise, especially when it comes to a romantic connection. If you're not getting what you need, it's time to take a step back. Don't force it. For now, seek out ways that you can love up on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Partnerships and collaborations are where it's at today, so seek out ways that you can partner with others that share your interests, work ethic, or skills. At the same time, be mindful of overextending yourself to others or settling when it comes to the connections you're entertaining.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got lots to do today and it's possible that all the work you're putting in could pay off in some way. Though you could easily find yourself spinning your wheels now if you don't make space for breaks or a timeout. If things aren't coming together, that's OK. Meditate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in a romantic and playful mood today and as such, you're encouraged to do the things that bring you joy and stir up your passions. Don't let self-doubt be the thing that gets in your way. If you're dealing with someone new romantically, there's no need to settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family are the focus for you now and spending time with those you love or at home could be a source of comfort for you. Remember, you can't be everything to everyone, so why not be yourself and give attention to the things you really want to do? The choice is yours.