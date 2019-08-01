Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves to partnership-oriented Libra in the a.m., putting us in the mood to connect and join forces with others. Since Libra is also a sign that favors beauty and pleasure, we might also find ourselves seeking experiences, activities, and things that bring us peace and balance.

By the afternoon, the mood may shift a bit as the Libra Moon opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling more tender or sensitive than usual. However, this Moon-Chiron combo can show us where we may feel wounded in relationship to others and how to heal the wound. Hint: it might require setting boundaries or standing up for ourselves.

Later in the evening, love planet Venus in Pisces teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Together, this is quite a creative combination which can not only give us the inspiration or vision needed but it can also assist us with taking a new approach with relationships or breaking free of those that feel restrictive.



If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't have to go it alone. This is the message for you today as the cosmos encourages you to team up with others for the sake of efficiency and your well-being. Too, in what ways can you be of help to others today as a little compassion goes a long way. Spread the love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The focus is on your tasks and responsibilities today and when it comes to the feedback or input of others, be wary of taking things too personally. In fact, try to seek out the people and the spaces that make you feel loved. Meanwhile, take some extra time to take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You like to be a team player but today you're called to flaunt the things that make you stand out from the crowd, even if it feels uncomfortable to do so. The more authentic and self-expressive you are the more that others will gravitate towards you, especially in your professional life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home and family are in the spotlight today and you might find some reprieve in both. However, today asks you to consider how are you being a home or an anchor unto yourself? It seems your spirit is calling for some adventure and new experiences. It's time to answer the call.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling restless today, but it's important that you invest your time into things you're truly passionate about. On a different note, when it comes to what you know (or don't), remember your goal isn't to be the smartest or loudest in the room. Your goal is to make sure you show up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling uncertain as to whether the work you're doing or the impact you're making is actually worth something and you're reminded that it is, specifically if you find worth in what you're doing. Meanwhile, someone might offer you an opportunity to get an idea off the ground.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The focus is on you and what you're feeling today and you're reminded that you don't always have to sacrifice your own comfort in order to make others feel comfortable. While you're looking out for others, make sure that you're taking time to look out for you too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit tired and rundown today, which is always a good indication that you need to slow down and rest. No sense in trying to be the hero now, because 1) it's often a thankless job and 2) the work will still be there tomorrow. Meanwhile, love gets interesting.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about who you know now, and your friends or folks within your community could provide you with an opportunity or the support you're seeking. Seek out ways that you can return the favor by paying it forward with others that may be in need of assistance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're focused on your career and while you might be craving praise or validation from others in terms of your progress or accomplishments, you're reminded to seek the validation from within. This doesn't mean that people aren't supporting you. Focus on the ones that are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You usually have some very strong opinions about the way the world works but today, you're asked to consider if what you have to say can actually help or heal others. On a similar note, be mindful of what you're giving your attention to, not everything warrants a response or comeback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be craving some intimacy now and with your star on the rise, it's important that you become a bit more picky and choosy about who gets access to you. This goes for lovers, friends, and anyone else. Meanwhile, you've got the power to get what you want now, use it accordingly.