Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day to initiate a change, a fresh start, and wipe the slate clean thanks to this afternoon's New Moon in unconventional Aquarius (4:42 p.m. EST). Since this is the first new moon of the year, this moon is especially auspicious for setting intentions and planting seeds for the things we want to see grow over the next few weeks.

If things have been feeling slow and sluggish up until now, this moon will help to push things forward at lightening speed, especially as the Aquarius Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in the mid-afternoon. This Moon-Uranus combo could cause some shakeups, breakups, and unexpected events. However, as jarring as the energy might be, know that today's cosmic weather is designed to help us with breaking free of the past, making an important breakthrough, and taking a very different approach to the area of life that this new moon is activating.

On a broader level, since Aquarius is the sign that's associated with the collective and the needs of the people, this moon can also be a great time to work on initiating a humanitarian cause or project or becoming an activist for progressive change. With the Aquarius Moon teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries in the early afternoon, the cosmos calls us to band together as a community to stand up for ourselves and those that can't stand up for themselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to shake up your circle and connect with those that share your values. Networking, socializing, and social media can put you in the right place at the right time. With your popularity on the rise, you can move mountains with the right people on your team. Be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want to make a change or hit new heights in your career, today gives you the green light to get started. Remember, it's all about branching out and doing things differently than the way you've been doing them. The discomfort means you're ready for change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to take a risk and make good on a plan or something that you've been envisioning. This is a good time to travel, enroll in a study program, start that podcast, or begin anything that helps you to expand your mind, enrich your life, and open your possibilities. Your quirkiness is an asset.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a financial obligation has been an issue, today provides you with the opportunity to claim financial independence or to break free of an unhealthy relationship with money. In matters of the heart, you can start fresh with someone you love or find courage to move on to something much better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership is where you'll find success now, whether it's a new business relationship or one of a more romantic nature. Though either way, this new beginning will require that you break free of convention, the past, or what's expected in order to find the gold. Remember, you're an original.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your health and wellbeing get a boost today as the cosmos pushes you to turn over a new leaf where self-care, nutrition, and wellness are concerned. Though know this isn't about beating yourself up or aiming for perfection. Part of your breakthrough means letting go of self-limiting beliefs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your love life has felt dead on arrival up until today, the cosmos blesses you with a reset button. If single, set your love intentions now as you could meet someone special. Attached? Clearing the air could revive the bond. A creative breakthrough is also possible. Make more time for fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where your head is at now and if you've been unhappy with where you currently live, today provides you with the chance to move to someplace better. In matters of the heart, you're encouraged to break free of unhealthy family dynamics. You don't have to stay stuck in the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Communication and ideas are buzzing for you today, making it an excellent time to jump-start a project, initiate important conversations, phone calls, and meetings. This could also be a good time to sign up for a class too. Feed your curiosity but don't get bogged down with unnecessary distractions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today provides you the opportunity to improve your finances either by way of new income or the realization that you are worthy and deserving of more. Embracing your quirks and creativity is the way forward. Don't be too surprised if you what you once thought was important isn't anymore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's your birthday season, Aquarius, and it seems the universe has a gift for you. Set your intentions for all the wonderful things you want to achieve and create now, as there's a good chance you'll get it. You're due for an upgrade across the board and today is a reminder to believe in your own power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you may not be exactly raring to go right now, see this moment as a good time to regroup and recharge your batteries. In what ways can you establish a healthier spiritual practice? What are some things you need to get rid of emotionally? Make a wish and it just might come true.