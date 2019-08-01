Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves into passionate and adventurous Aries early this morning, putting us in the mood for anything that stirs up excitement, gets the blood pumping, or helps us to blow off steam. Since Aries is a sign with a quick temper, we might also feel ourselves feeling a bit impatient, restless, and temperamental too.

Though with the Moon in Aries teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries today, we might also feel ourselves feeling a bit tender around things like getting noticed, standing up for ourselves, or knowing how to work within a team. While it may be impossible to ignore what we're feeling with this kind of cosmic weather, the best thing to do is to honor our feelings and seek out ways to channel them into healthy outlets.



If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be ready to rush in and save the day today but you may need to focus on your self-care and take the time out to nourish yourself. As independent as you are, now's the time for you to be receptive to the help or assistance of others. You don't have to soldier through it alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might not have a ton of energy today, making today the perfect time for you to slow down and take it easy without feeling guilty about doing so. At the same time, be mindful of spending too much time in the company of those that drain you. If you're feeling down, say so.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood to connect with your friends or the community around you, but something could happen today that makes you feel like more of an outsider than part of the group. Know this has less to do with you than it does with them. You're not always meant to fit in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be seeking some praise or attention for your work or accomplishments today, but it might not arrive in the way that you want. Instead of looking outside yourself for validation, know you have more than what it takes to be a success. Define success on your own terms.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling extra opinionated today but before you go off on a rant or a tangent, ask yourself if what you're adding to the conversation is helpful or not. On a similar note, it's not your job to be the loudest or the smartest in the room right now. Your job is to simply live your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You often have no qualms about helping others but today you're reminded that you don't always have to be the power behind the throne. Your mission is to start claiming the throne as your own. In other words, it's time to start using your powers on your own behalf.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While partnership and collaborations are where you often shine, today you're reminded that your time and energy isn't owed to anyone. As such, try not to overextend yourself to others today or feel guilty about it. Seek out those that feed and nourish you. Reciprocity is the goal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have a lot on your plate today and you're more than capable of rising to the challenge, but know that you don't have to be perfect or do things perfectly in order to be effective or good at what you do. Meanwhile, take time to take care of your body and your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in a fun and frisky mood today and even some romance may be in the air. Though you may need to be mindful of entertaining people or things that leave you largely unsatisfied. Passion and adventure could be a form of healing for you now, but your heart needs to be in it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're focused on your home and family life today and something could trigger you that could bring up some painful memories. If so, don't try to repress or ignore what you feel. By addressing the issue head on, you can heal the pain. Go where you feel supported and nourished.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have a lot going on today, between all the calls, messages, meetings, and running around on your schedule. Though be mindful of spreading yourself too thin, as you can't be everything to everybody (and that's OK). On a separate note, know your words and ideas have value.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're focused on your finances today and you might be feeling some discomfort around how much money you're earning or feeling as though you might not get what you want. The key here is knowing that you are worthy and deserving and to act accordingly. Demand more for yourself.