Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in fiery and ambitious Aries today, motivating us to take the reins and seize the day. During the first half of the day though, we may need to go easy as the Moon teams up with the Sun in unpredictable Aquarius and squares off with expansive Jupiter in practical Capricorn. While this Sun-Moon combo can help us to find innovative solutions and approaches to getting things done, the Moon-Jupiter combo asks that we be careful of taking on too much or overshooting our mark. Still, this cosmic pairing can help us to get clear on what we really want.

By the evening, the Aries Moon teams up with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius and it's all systems go. This Moon-Mars combo can give us the courage and motivation needed to go after what we want, to make a stand on something close to our heart, or to claim our freedom from a restrictive or outworn situation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to your success today, don't worry about getting others to validate you or what you're working towards. As long as you believe in what you're doing you can win — but your beliefs are key here. Don't trade your soul for temporary gratification or applause. Stay true.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can make some significant progress with your career and ambitions but you might need to get over the fear of taking a risk towards getting what you want. While you don't need to be reckless, you do need to tap into your deepest desires and find the courage to move.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling a bit apprehensive about going after a dream or goal but you can achieve success when you take the time to face your fears. Seek out ways that you can pair up with people that keep you motivated and inspire you. Don't lose hope but be clear on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling confident and focused today and you have cause to celebrate and think highly of yourself. However, take care that you don't let someone rattle your confidence or your belief in yourself. You know exactly what to do and how to do it. Get your swagger on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have the opportunity to partner up or collaborate with someone today, but before you get too carried away with the possibility of this pairing, take a moment to consider if it's one that will really work in your favor. Don't be so quick to give your pearls away. Better awaits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A love connection could have you feeling hot and heavy today, but in order to know how to respond, make sure you align your head with your heart. How? By listening to what you feel and then making the right decision accordingly, even if it feels difficult or uncomfortable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone could be pulling at your energy in a way today that either leaves you feeling depleted or scattered. As a result, it'll be best to speak up and let this person know what you're feeling. If you're in need of help or assistance, speaking up can also help you. Be authentic and assertive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You've got lots to do today, but time is money, and if you don't want to lose out on any, you're going to need to devote your time only to things that are worth the investment of energy and expertise that you're making. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today could bring you some much needed fun, but you may need to be mindful of burning a hole in your pocket or giving your romantic attention to sub par suitors. Remember, when you know that you're the prize, others will too. This goes for your creative talents as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel especially giving today when it comes to others, especially in terms of your family, but just because you pride yourself on being responsible doesn't mean that you always have to step in and assume responsibility for others. For now, fall back and conserve your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard not to worry about something today, but you can put your mind at ease by remembering how awesome you are and by talking to the people that fuel and inspire you. Be mindful of sacrificing yourself in the name of being liked or accepted. Do you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have some big dreams now about things you want to manifest, but today asks that you dig in and commit to doing the work of actually making those things happen. Recognize you're worthy and deserving of success and happiness, though you'll never truly know unless you try.