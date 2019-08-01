Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in partnership and balance seeking Libra today, maintaining the focus on our need to connect with others and bring more balance to our lives.

However, with the bubbly Libra Moon squaring off with multiple planets in serious Capricorn, there could be a few glitches and gaffes in how we relate to others or getting our needs met. We may need to watch for arguments or general crankiness from ourselves or others. Though the day could provide the chance to clear the air if needed.

A bright spot in the day happens in the AM when the Sun in compassionate Pisces steps in for a bit and teams up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn to help alleviate the tension. With the Sun and Jupiter hanging out together, we could get the glimpse of hope or the silver lining we need today if things feel too intense or frustrating.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Someone you share a business relationship with could rub you the wrong way today, which could make reaching a goal harder than it needs to be. Try not to give this person too much of your energy. Let it go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might feel like you're struggling today when it comes to tackling your schedule and getting things done. While this could be frustrating, you're being pushed to improve how you use your time. Friends could be of help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a potential romance isn't going the way you want, you're reminded that you can do much better. If it is working out, you're being pushed to be more authentic and vulnerable in love. Clarify what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to guard your time and energy today as folks could try to overstep their bounds with you or demand more of you than you have to give. In dealing with others, make sure to honor your truth. Help is available if needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be obsessing over something today and while it may be hard to get out of this analysis paralysis, you're encouraged to take a step back and breathe. Too, an emotional catharsis or purge could be freeing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A potential love match could be running hot and cold on you now, which could be triggering your insecurities. Know that what people do says more about them than it does about you. In terms of your talents, don't undersell yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your confidence may not be as high as you'd like it today, but you're asked to go easy on yourself and to seek out the things that bring you emotional sustenance. In what ways can you be your own anchor? Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind might be heavy today, which is why you'll need to practice discernment around the people and things you give your undivided attention to. Not everything warrants your energy. Seek out joy and inspiration instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial goal may not be coming together as fast as you'd like, but it just might be a matter of handling the situation with a different approach. Though try not to get discouraged though, as you'll get what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be pushing hard to reach a goal, though you might want to be careful of overdoing it or placing unrealistic demands on yourself. Also, if you need to get something off your chest, do it. Exercise compassion where you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It takes a lot to be a trendsetter, as it often means that you have to walk your path alone. Still, you're reminded that when you believe in yourself, the right people tend to show up. Take pride in yourself and what you offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling the competition today when it comes to going after your goals. However, it's important that you don't get hung up in comparing yourself to others. Be confident in your ability to succeed.