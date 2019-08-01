Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day may start out a bit fuzzy as communicative Mercury re-enters dreamy Pisces and the happy-go-lucky Moon in Sagittarius squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. However, if we're in need of some chill time, this Piscean energy could offer us a moment to relax and some hope as well.

By midday, the Moon enters stoic and hardworking Capricorn, motivating us to put on a brave face and handle our business. With the Capricorn Moon teaming up with Mercury in Pisces, we're encouraged to engage conversations and connections with others to receive or offer support.

By late this evening, the Moon in Capricorn joins forces with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with finding a solution to a difficult problem. Since the Capricorn Moon is also squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries about an hour later, we'll need to be mindful of allowing past hurts, self-criticism, or a lack of confidence stop us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got the eye of the tiger now when it comes to your goals. As such, try not to pay too much mind to the naysayers. When it comes to decision making, trust your intuition. If you need to, pull back and regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to act on a plan, but you may also be a bit apprehensive as to whether you can pull it off. You can but you need step outside your comfort zone and address your fears. Connect with a supportive friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a job related matter left you feeling uncertain about your next steps, you could receive some good (financial) news today that helps to alleviate any stress or confusion you might be feeling. You are worthy and loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There may be a lot you want to take on now, but you'll need to pace yourself so you don't get overwhelmed. Connect with those that you can partner or work with, as teamwork will help you. Don't lose sight of your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some fuzziness around a love connection, but use the power of discernment coupled with your intuition for the truth. Meanwhile, with work, you can do more if you shift your attitude around it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner might not be on the same page. Though it could be that the confusion or tension is there because you both could use a break. That said, what are some fun things you can do together? Spice up the conversation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be obsessing or stressed about something or someone today. Though it's important that you take a moment to breathe and find your center. Talking to loved ones and doing acts of service for others could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling the urge to spend money on something fun, but you're called to get creative when it comes to having fun today. Talking to friends could be the thing you really need. An online romance could also take off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit moody today, and while you're used to flying solo at times like these, you can help yourself feel better by letting your loved ones know what you want or need. Now's the time to lean on your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not have much energy at the start of the day, but it's also possible that you're feeling like you're not being as productive as you should. Take time to rest. You'll have more than enough energy come later.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want to feel useful, look at ways that you can help others or your community today and be the kind of change you want to see. Too, know your value isn't based on how much you give or do. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're spinning your wheels when it comes to your career, but it could be that you need to take a fresh approach or a different route. Talking to peers or friends could bring a light-bulb moment.