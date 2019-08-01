Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although the Moon is in hardworking Capricorn, the day offers us some much needed opportunities to slow down and get grounded. One reason for this is because the Moon in Capricorn teams up with pleasurable Venus in sensual Taurus by the mid-afternoon.

With the nurturing Moon and Venus together, we're invited to do good things for our bodies and engage activities that offer physical comfort or pleasure. For those of us that need to get work done, this cosmic combo can also help us to find some enjoyment in what we do.

By the late evening, the Capricorn Moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces, which can help us to unplug and relax. With Neptune in the mix, we're encouraged to spread love and kindness and to have faith that good things are to come. This Moon-Neptune combo can also show us how we can turn a dream into something real.



If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you've been concerned about a financial matter, you could receive exactly what you need today that could help to alleviate any fears or worries you have. As long as you maintain faith, all will work out as it should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, the cosmos gives you the green light to take a break and do something good for yourself. What lifts your spirits? Go and indulge in whatever that is. Too, how can you lift someone else's spirits? Give back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there's something or someone that you want, it's time for you to be emotionally honest with yourself about what you're feeling rather than trying to ignore it. Meanwhile, be more protective of your energy and resources.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your partner, a close friend, or a crew of your peeps could come to the rescue today, showing you just how deeply loved you are, giving you the hope and inspiration you need right now. Too, seek out ways to support your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're at your best when you try to stick to your regular routines as much as possible or bring some routine to your day, wellness included. In terms of your work life, focus on the small, back-end stuff for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're encouraged to get creative today when it comes to fun and your romantic life. In what ways can you find enjoyment now? Perhaps there's a creative project in your heart that's ready to come out? Give it a try.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're called to focus on your emotional nourishment today. Talking to someone you trust could be the catharsis you need. Family can be a lifesaver now. On another note, you could get what you need financially.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This is a time for connecting to people on and offline. The connections you have will help to keep you afloat and hopeful, so don't hesitate to reach out. Love could also be sweet now, so keep your heart open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today's a good day for handling accounting duties or working on your budget, you might find that things aren't as discouraging as they might seem. Also, in what ways can you show up for others? Give what you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don't work so hard, Capricorn. Today asks you to step back and engage in more things that bring you joy and pleasure. Too, take a moment to celebrate your life and practice gratitude for what you have. More will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not have the get-up-and-go that you're used to now, which is a good sign that you need to take some time to relax and recoup. No need to push yourself today. Listen to your body. Ground and center yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your friends are a source of joy and support today, so take time to connect with them. Too, be selective about the kind of media and info that you absorb now, seek out the things that bring you peace and inspiration.