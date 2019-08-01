Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in no-nonsense Capricorn, putting us in a no-nonsense kind of a mood. And with the Capricorn Moon teaming up with the other four planets currently in Capricorn, including serious Saturn and aggravating Mars, the atmosphere could feel extra weighty.

The best way to handle this concentration of Capricorn energy is to slow down, get grounded, and focus on just the essentials today. While Capricorn is a sign that loves staying busy and working hard, today we're called to be as gentle with ourselves as possible, while still handling the responsibilities on our plates. Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with the Sun in compassionate and dreamy Pisces by the evening, which can help to alleviate some of the tension we might be feeling. As Pisces season comes to a close, we're encouraged to try and unplug as much as possible from the daily grind.

By later tonight, some fresh air arrives as the Moon enters friendly and innovative Aquarius. With the Moon in Aquarius, we're called towards the power of friendship and community and thinking outside the box.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're focused on your career today, but for now your best bet is to handle what you can and remain as flexible as possible. Trust that things are working on your behalf even if you can't see immediate results.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have some strong convictions or opinions right now. If so, how can you use your beliefs to benefit your community or the greater good? Now's the time to be open to learning something new. Be innovative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter could be weighing heavy on you today and as difficult as it might be, you could receive some news or a sign that the situation isn't as bleak as it seems. You're much stronger than you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to exercise some boundaries with others today, especially those that might be a little too pushy, negative, or draining to you. Seek out the people that keep you inspired and upbeat. Guard your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This could be a good day for getting organized and tossing out stuff that you no longer need. Cleaning up your environment could help with shifting your mood. Too, know that your value isn't based on how much you do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your romantic life could get intense today, making it important for you to exercise some compassion towards your partner (and yourself). If single, now's the time to focus on what brings you joy, as well as your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family could be a big stress factor for you today, which is why you're called to take a time out in any way that you can. Boundaries may be tested and needed. Seek out things that make you laugh.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a lot on your mind today, but you're called to channel that into something creative as there is inspiration available to you. That said, in what ways can you see more beauty around you? Nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Finances could be a big concern today and as such you're called to reach down deep and get creative when it comes to solving the problem. Trust in yourself and your ingenuity. Things will turn around.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling extra confident today and if so, how can you lend some of that energy to encouraging and inspiring others? Your words and actions have power now, so use them wisely. Be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not have much energy today and as such you're encouraged not to push yourself too hard. Meanwhile, if you've been waiting on a financial blessing of sorts, it could come through for you today. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the magic touch Pisces, and today you're called to use that magic among your peers, friends, and community, as you know exactly what to do and say to keep hope alive. Make sure to rest afterwards.