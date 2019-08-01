Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high energy kind of a day with the Moon in curious and communicative Gemini. When the Moon is in Gemini, we're usually in the mood to socialize, learn something new, or entertain ourselves with a myriad of activities and tasks.

However, with the Moon being influenced by Mercury retrograde in dreamy Pisces and the Moon squaring off with the Sun in Pisces by the late afternoon, we'll need to be mindful of taking on too much or spreading ourselves too thin as things could become quite overwhelming. Since Mercury favors facts and figures, it could be hard maintain accuracy or keep up with all the info tossed our way. The best thing to do is to slow down, pay attention, and stay as flexible as possible (especially where it pertains to last minute changes).

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to focus today as there may be lots of things vying for your attention, including sleep. However, it's important that you tune out the distractions as best as possible and focus on your main goal. Stay on target.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend related drama could have you feeling a bit insecure or unwelcome to day. If your actions weren't the cause of the situation, know that you're not obligated to take on responsibility for anyone else's stuff. Free yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's lots that you might want to accomplish today, but you may need to pace yourself and measure your time and energy the way you would your money and resources. Meanwhile, don't look outside yourself for validation. You're doing amazing!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have an idea or a vision that you'd like to make a reality, but it's possible that you're not being as realistic as you should be right now. Before you jump into that next big thing, talk it out with someone who can offer you some sound advice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a goal that you're trying to reach and it may require a certain amount of funds. Before you end up overspending, see if there's a more efficient way to get things done. Meanwhile, be more discerning with new friends or peers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship could demand a lot from you today, but try not to let it zap your confidence. Allow yourself to show up and shine regardless as you're more than capable of getting the job done. In love, authenticity is the key to success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some big things that you want to accomplish, but you may be getting stuck on the details in terms of making it all happen. While you should be mindful of taking on too much, don't let self-doubt get in your way either. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic connection could have you dazed and confused today. Though instead of making assumptions and risking a misunderstanding, it's best that you take the initiative and communicate what you're feeling. Being direct can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Others could be looking to you for help or assistance today, and while you should help out where you can, take care that others aren't demanding too much from you. You may need to conserve your money, energy, or stick to your values.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a lot going on today between all the projects, meetings, and other tasks on your to-do list. Though if you want to avoid frustration or burnout, it's important that you take the slow and steady route. It's OK to say "no" too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have an itch to spend some money today, but it's best to hold off and save it for now. On another note, you could be offered a job opportunity but make sure that you're not underselling yourself or your talents. Hold out for something better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and someone in your family or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. Try to emotionally detach from the situation and not take things too personally. Seeing things from a different perspective could bring clarity.