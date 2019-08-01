Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in compassionate and dreamy Pisces for most of the day, putting us in the mood to kick back and chill or do something kind for others. Though there could be some intensity in the air as aggressive Mars teams up with power-hungry Pluto in no-nonsense Capricorn in the early morning.

Typically, when Mars and Pluto get together, it can heighten the anger we feel and desire to act on it. While we might want to avoid unnecessary fights, this Mars-Pluto combo could give us the courage and determination needed to face our fears, stand up for ourselves, or fight against injustice.

By late this evening, the intensity in the air ramps up again as the Moon enters passionate and fiery Aries. With the Moon in Aries we might find ourselves feeling more restless and fired up than usual. With the Moon in Aries teaming up with serious Saturn in community-oriented Aquarius, we're encouraged to direct our energy towards protecting or sticking up for others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to making a career related decision, you're reminded to trust your intuition and honor what you feel. While getting ahead may take some extra courage and determination, remember you were built for this.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Now more than ever, you're called to be the change that you want to see in the world. A good way to start is by working to help your community or those in need. Honor your truth and stand tall in your convictions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could make some financial headway today, but take care that you're not being impulsive with your cash. A career related opportunity could be presented to you. It may not seem like it, but a path is opening for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to be more upfront or direct with others today, especially when it comes to anyone that may be trying to overstep your boundaries. Stick to your principles and you can move mountains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's lots to get done today and if you're ready to dig in deep and get the work done, you can cover a lot of ground. Too, this could also be a good time to work on detoxifying your life. Who or what do you need to set free?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Creatively, you're on fire now, but it's important that you recognize just how much talent that you have. Don't undersell yourself as there are those who want to invest in you. In terms of romance, don't get trapped in the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family related matter might require you to be strategic, yet assertive, in terms of how you deal with it. It's time to shore up the courage needed to leave the past behind. Someone could be an ally for you now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard to ignore the frustration you're feeling today, but you shouldn't ignore it. You should seek out ways that you can channel that energy into something creative or inspiring others to action with your words and ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances are in the spotlight today and you could end up creating a new opportunity for yourself if you're strategic. Overall, now's the time to be intentional with your cash or financial decisions. Know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more confident than you have in a while, making today the perfect time for you to stand up for something you truly believe in. When you speak from the heart, you can make waves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling some pent up frustration now, but the best way to manage it is by channeling into a project that benefits both you and the greater good in some way. You are not as powerless as you think. Speak up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're called to step up and be a leader today, as the positive impact that you can make on your friends, peers, and community can be major one. You have much that you can offer. Don't be afraid to break the mold.