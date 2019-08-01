Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-energy kind of a day thanks to the New Moon in assertive and self-motivated Aries (5:28 a.m. ET) putting us in a feisty and fiery kind of a mood. With the Moon also pairing up with wounded Chiron in Aries a bit later in the morning, it will be hard to ignore the frustration that we're feeling now.

However, as new moons mark periods of fresh initiatives, beginnings, and the start of a brand new cycle, this new moon encourages us to reach down deep and shore up the courage we need to overcome whatever obstacles that might be currently in our way.

While Aries is typically an independent and freedom-loving sign, this moon calls us to work together by stepping up, taking the initiative, and doing our part individually (however big or small) to see the progress and change that we want to see in our lives and within the collective. For some of us this could mean setting healthier boundaries, for others it could mean sticking up for those that are vulnerable. Either way, there's work to do.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might feel like you're not making the progress you want to make right now, which could be doing a number on your confidence. But today brings a rebirth, starting with your self-image. Bring yourself back to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You place a lot of pride on how hard you work and how much you do but today you're called to put more focus on not doing. In other words, your productivity isn't the only thing that matters. How are you feeding your soul?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might not be feeling as connected as you'd like to others right now, which might be even more of an impetus for you to reach out and create the kind of community you seek. Set the trend you want to catch fire.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a lot to be proud of in terms of your achievements, and while there's still a ways to go, it's important for you to recognize that you have a say in where that path leads. Hop into the driver's seat and get ready to go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a grand vision for what you want and it's possible that you can get it, but it's going to take some patience and care. If there's a big question mark hanging over your head now, embrace the chance to start fresh.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're a force to be reckoned with but sometimes you can get too stuck in being the power behind the throne instead of wielding the power from it. Today calls you towards owning that power. But first, take time to heal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Relationships may be trying now but know that you do have some say so in who you choose to let into your life. A new relationship could be on the horizon for you, but don't forget to choose you too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be looking for ways that you can be of service to others and your help couldn't be more needed. Though don't try to do too much. The smallest gestures can have the biggest impact. Focus on your well-being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If things have felt a little too heavy, today you're encouraged to not give up on your joy, even if it means finding new and creative ways to engage it. In matters of the heart, authenticity is what kindles the spark.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

What does home mean to you, Capricorn? Does it have to do with family, your community, or the sense of security you get when you're firmly rooted in yourself? If you're without answers, start with the basics.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard to ignore all of the info being tossed at you now. Don't ignore it, but do guard against getting consumed by it. Meanwhile, your words and ideas have the power to spark change. Re-frame your thinking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Money might be a sore spot for you now, and it might take some fight for you to get what you want. Though when you recognize your worth and refuse to settle, that fight is just. Don't allow anyone to shortchange you.