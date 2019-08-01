Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a restless night, we get a little calm at the start of the day as the Moon enters laid back Taurus in the a.m. With the Moon in Taurus, we should find ourselves in the mood for anything that makes us feel good on the inside and out.

However, since the Moon in Taurus can be an indulgent kind of a moon, we'll have to be mindful of overindulging in things that feel good but may not be exactly good for us, especially as the Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Aquarius later in the morning. Since this Moon-Saturn combo can also highlight frustration around our needs not being met, today will also show us the work that needs to be done so we can get the comfort and security we need.

By the evening, the vibe in the air may feel a bit restless and unsettled as the Taurus Moon conjoins unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Though the upside to this combination could be the stroke of innovation and creativity needed to embark on a new path or project. Too, this Moon-Uranus combo can also motivate us to break free of situations that feel old and stagnant.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to what you have (or don't), how can you work to ensure that everyone, including you, are able to receive? Be the change you want to see in the world. If your values are also changing, that's a good thing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel blocked today when it comes to your career. As frustrating as it might be, switch up your approach to your professional life. What was once apart of your identity needs to be let go for a better you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might not be feeling as optimistic as you'd like today. And while you shouldn't force yourself to think positively, you should take a time out and unplug. An emotional catharsis could be just what you need. Don't fight the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There may be a lot going on around you now, and you might be feeling like there's not much you can do about it. Know that you don't need to make grand gestures in order to be effective or of help. Do what you do best.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your focused on your career and goals today, but it seems like you could run into some frustration with someone you work with or getting the support that you need. A different approach is needed. Step outside your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might have something big that you're planning, but there could be some necessary delays to come before you can get it off the ground. You can save yourself some stress by detaching from the need for a specific outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel tightly wound up today, making it important that you create a space for joy and pleasure. In terms of your creative talents, go easy on yourself if you're not feeling as creative as you usually are. Give yourself time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be craving some attention from a loved one or someone else today, but that attention might not be as forthcoming. Give this person some space for now and they'll be on the same page with you again. Honor boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have lots that you're trying to accomplish today but delays and frustration could be an issue. Don't worry about controlling every step or trying to force things to happen. Sometimes what doesn't happen can be a blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling like what you have, especially when it comes to your creative gifts, aren't enough today. However, you'd be surprised at who you can inspire and the change you can trigger when you share your gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be taking a lot on your shoulders right now but know that you don't have to. Do what you can today, but make sure that others are willing to do their part too. Meanwhile, take time out to decompress from the day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have some fear or worries today that may be hard to shake. And while it's important to acknowledge the reality of where you are, know that you don't have to stay stuck there. How can you see things differently?