Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her stay in chatty Gemini, putting the focus on communication and information. Though with Mercury (Gemini's planetary ruler) still retrograde in dreamy Pisces, we'll need to take our time in going over facts and details to make sure we get it right.

Communication skills will especially come in handy today as relationship planet Venus, which is currently in feisty Aries, squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn. Under this cosmic combo, our insecurities could get the best of us, which could cause tension in our relationships and how we connect to others. However, this Venus-Saturn aspect will show us where we need to work on better investing in ourselves and improving our sense of self-worth so that we can have the kind of relationships and personal fulfillment we're seeking.

By later tonight, the cosmos gives us the opportunity to smooth over any rough patches with friends or loved ones as the Gemini Moon teams up with Venus in Aries. A few hours later, the Moon moves into tenderhearted Cancer ramping up the need for closeness. When the Cancer Moon teams up with Mercury in Pisces just moments later, it could pave the way for some satisfying heart-to-heart conversations.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might feel a bit dejected today, especially if you're seeking to win the approval from someone you report or look up to, or if you're craving recognition. You need no outside validation. Focus on the things that make you lovable. Seek out those who love you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might feel like something you want might never come through, but be mindful of losing your faith or optimism that things will work out. In fact, things will work out but the key is believing that you are deserving. Look on the bright side and stay focused on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It might seem like you're all on your own today, which could have you questioning the state of your friendships. However, the only way to see who your friends are or aren't is by being vulnerable and making your needs known. You're more valuable to others than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your career and achievements, be careful of giving too much attention to the naysayers or haters today. You are where you are because you've worked hard to be there. If a professional relationship isn't working, it's time for an exit plan. Choose you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might lack your usual confidence today when it comes to what you know. Maybe you don't feel as smart as you should or you feel as though you can't get things right. Don't beat yourself up. Your goal isn't to be perfect. Your goal is to grow. Release unrealistic expectations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling disappointed in love as it might seem like you're not getting the depth or intimacy that you crave now. However, try not to let this setback make you give up on love. You're just being shown that you are deserving of more. Talking with a friend could be a balm.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might not be seeing eye to eye with a family member, your partner, or your roommate today, which could have you feeling taken for granted. While you might want to keep the peace, you can find your peace by speaking your truth. Hold yourself and others accountable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to the people you spend time with, whether on or offline, you may need to ask yourself if it's still worth it. If people are draining your energy, it's OK to take a step back. Seek out those that boost your energy instead. Free yourself from unhealthy connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It might feel like you're not getting what you want from a romantic situation, but you're reminded that there's plenty more fish in the sea. No need to settle. In terms of a professional opportunity, you also don't have to settle for the first offer made. Honor your deepest desires.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Something could throw you off today and while you might want to soldier through it alone, you're reminded that you don't have to. Lean on others, as community and partnership is the way to go. Too, don't let your heart be hardened. A heart-to-heart talk can be comforting.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have some fears about whether your thoughts, words, or ideas will be understood today, but your job isn't to filter yourself or worry about what others may thing. Your job is to be your genuine self. People relate to you more than you think. This is what fosters healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and someone in your family or someone you live with may not be on the same page today. Try to emotionally detach from the situation and not take things too personally. Seeing things from a different perspective could bring clarity.