Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The biggest news of the day comes courtesy of the Full Moon in analytical and health-conscious Virgo, as well as communicative Mercury finally ending its retrograde. If the last few weeks have felt like we've been treading water, today offers clarity and forward momentum.

Since full moons often mark a period of completion, endings, or something coming to a head, today's Full Moon in Virgo pushes us to focus on our well-being and work toward ending an unhealthy habit or situation. For some of us, this full moon could be a time to celebrate the progress we've made in improving our lifestyle or health.

With the Virgo Moon teaming up with multiple planets in Capricorn today, we get the motivation needed to tackle responsibilities and handle our business. Though with the Moon opposing the Sun and Neptune in dreamy and compassionate Pisces, we're also asked not to push ourselves too hard or to be too judgmental or self-critical.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you need to release in order for you to be a healthier version of yourself? This is the question for you today as your health and well-being are the focus. That said, do take time to celebrate the hard work you've been doing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could be ready to take a romantic connection to the next level today, but you might want to check in and make sure that you're both looking to head in the same direction. Also, your creative talent shines. Own the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been looking to move, you could be finalizing paperwork today to make it happen. Some financial help could come through. If a family matter has been an issue, try to find a resolution without sacrificing your happiness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been needing to get something off your chest, today offers you the opportunity to do it. By clearing the air or speaking your truth, you can change the dynamics in your relationships for the better. Don't shy away from the facts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been working hard to make some changes around your finances, you could see how your hard work is literally paying off. If you've still got a ways to go, don't get discouraged. Too, it's time to stop underestimating yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You do so much, Virgo. That's why you need to take a moment to celebrate yourself for how amazing you really are. Don't play yourself down. The accolades and opportunities that are coming to you are well deserved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today could be rather cathartic for you as the cosmos pushes you to release something that you've been holding on to emotionally. If you need to forgive someone or let a slight go, do it. It's for your benefit, not theirs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The spotlight is on your friendships and community today, and if there are people in your circle (on or offline) whose energy has become unhealthy for you, it's time to let them go. Celebrate the true-blue friends you do have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could be receiving some attention or adoration today when it comes to your career. Though still make sure you celebrate your work, even if without the praise. If a job situation has been unfulfilling, it may be time to leave.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you've been toiling away at bringing a big idea to life, you could begin to see the fruits of your labor. At the same time, don't be too hard on yourself now. If you've been focusing too much on the negative, work on being more optimistic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, it's time to drop it. An emotional purge may be called for, particularly where it pertains to an intimate relationship or something from the past. Value your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be sealing the deal today on a business partnership or agreement. Doing so could help you get to the next level. Meanwhile, if a relationship hasn't been working out, don't sacrifice yourself to make it work.