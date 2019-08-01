Today's Horoscope: November 1, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for November 1, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in pragmatic Capricorn today, putting much of the emphasis on work, productivity, and our ambitions. Considering this lunar placement, we should find ourselves looking to put in the hard work and dedication to achieve success where we want to see success the most in our lives.

The Moon in Capricorn teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day which can help us to initiate new projects or take a new approach towards achieving a goal. By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with the Sun in passionate Scorpio, which can help us to find the determination we need to clear obstacles in our path or overcome a challenge.

Still, the biggest planetary shift of the day occurs later in the afternoon when love planet Venus leaves the depths of Scorpio for happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With Venus in Sagittarius for the next few weeks, we should find that the people and things that we value most are associated with themes like travel, adventure, generosity, learning and philosophy, and growth.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're all about the grind and hustle today and as you handle your business, celebrate the little wins you've made so far. Also, remember that at the end of the day, you define your own success. No need to follow anyone else's template now. Embrace freedom, embrace your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling inspired today, making it all about a fresh approach when it comes to getting what you want. At the same time, partnerships continue to be beneficial for you in terms of bringing a dream to life. Finances especially get a boost from collaborations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things have been challenging, today reminds you of just how resilient, competent, and capable you are in terms of getting past a challenge. While a little discipline is needed now, you can get the job done. Too, remember that you are loved. Help could arrive just when you need it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about the strength in numbers today as your friends, your partner, or someone close to you could provide you the support, fun, or valuable insight that you need. Meanwhile, you can also give back through an act of kindness or service. The good you put out will come back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If there's anything pending on your to-do list, now's the time to tackle it. This could be a good time to get organized around the home or office and toss things no longer needed. In terms of your well-being, incorporating healthier habits will help you to feel your best. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood fun and adventure today and there's a good chance you can get your wish. Seek out ways you can feed your passion and explore new avenues, places, or interests. Your creativity gets a boost too. Though overall, focus on getting the tender, loving care you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling self-reflective and nostalgic today. Though taking time to draw inward and tend to your emotional needs is a good thing. If you've been waiting on a financial or home-related matter to be resolved, you could make progress today. Also, your social life improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about who you know today as the folks you encounter on and offline could provide you with the inspiration, perspective, or access to opportunity that you've been craving. You're the superstar now so act accordingly. Too, when it comes to money, more of it could be coming in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about what you want most now and depending on what you want, you might find yourself receiving it quicker than you had expected. Just make sure that you're not playing yourself too small or give in to pessimistic thinking. The tides are beginning to turn in your favor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and what you need today, so put some time aside for some extra self-care and pampering. Allow others to do things for you and don't be shy about calling on a trusted friend or two for support. Now's the time for you to seek out ways in which to feed your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to tone it down a bit and give yourself a time out. If you find yourself feeling sluggish or tired, take it as a sign you need to take a moment to regroup. Meanwhile, when it comes to making a career-related move or decision, your intuition is spot on. Networking brings opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, don't feel shy about stepping out and standing out from the crowd. Embracing your individuality and uniqueness is what will bring you success. Career-wise, your popularity is on the rise which could turn into a job offer, recognition or a step up. Soak up the attention.