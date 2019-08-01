Today's Horoscope: November 12, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We're focused on work, productivity, and stability today thanks to today's Full Moon in steadfast Taurus. Since full moons represent completion or a culmination of efforts, today's Full Moon in Taurus may mark the final stage of a big project or the release of something that offers little to no security or tangible benefits.

With the full moon teaming up with serious Saturn and powerful Pluto in hardworking Capricorn, this moon pushes us to consider the returns we've made from investing our time, energy, and resources into getting what we want.

Since Taurus is a sign that is associated with values and self-worth, this full moon also pushes us to let go of anything or anyone that diminishes our self-worth or isn't in alignment with our values. At the same time, this full moon could help us to get clear about our worth and the things we consider important.

By the mid-afternoon, ambitious Mars in partnership-oriented Libra will team up with growth-oriented Jupiter in Sagittarius, pushing us to branch out to learn from, connect, and share with others. This Mars-Jupiter combination suggests that success and opportunity can be found through teamwork instead of competition.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You make significant progress today with a financial- or career-related matter. It's possible that you could receive a job offer or hit a milestone in terms of a savings plan or your earning power. If a job comes to an end, trust that it's for the best. You need to be where you are appreciated.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself thrust into the spotlight today, where it's possible you might receive some much deserved recognition or at the very least, needing to get something you've been holding on to off your chest. Either way, expect others to see you differently. Don't sweat it though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling a bit tender and low-key today, but today could actually provide you with the emotional catharsis that you need right now. You don't need to soldier through the uncomfortable feelings that may come up but you do need to remember how resilient you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A friendship could be coming to a close or you could find yourself looking to break free of a group or organization you once identified with. On the flip side, you could be in a place where you're gaining recognition from your community. Celebrate what makes you unique.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There's a chance that you could hit a career milestone today (thanks to your stellar work) or perhaps you're seeking to exit your current position in favor for something more fulfilling. Either way, you're on the right track. Showing off your talents and being confident in your skills pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be bringing a writing, research, or education related project to a finish today, which could help you to secure a new opportunity or get your work circulating in front of a slew of new people. On another note, it's time to let go of a self-limiting belief. You're bigger than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A financial-related matter may come to a head today and it might require you to speak up and be assertive in handling the situation and setting things straight. Though for some Libras, a financial matter could be coming to a close which could be a relief. Too, honor your desires.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A significant relationship comes to the spotlight and if it's been an unfulfilling or one that hasn't been supportive, you're encouraged to move on. However, if this is a connection (either professional or personal) that's been mutually rewarding, it's time to go next level.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your health and well-being, it's time to make some changes. If you've been overindulging or not getting the right care that you need, you could be ready to end some habits that haven't been good for you. Too, it could be time to leave a soul-sucking job.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Romance and creativity take center stage as you might be working to bring a creative project to a finish. Note that this could be something that lands you on the map. In terms of love, you could decide to end a lackluster relationship or take a promising one to the next chapter.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Home and family are where your heart is today as a family-related matter could reach an important turning point. Know that what's happening now is helping you to work through and release the past for the sake of your emotional health and happiness. Don't fight the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself gaining some buzz or attention for your words or ideas now, so don't be shy about being in the spotlight. You have a unique voice and way of thinking and you should be recognized for it. This could also be the chance to air out something that's been heavy on your mind.