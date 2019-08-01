Today's Horoscope: November 13, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The emphasis is on communication and ideas today with the Moon entering chatty and curious Gemini in the early hours of the morning. When the Moon is in Gemini, we usually find ourselves in the mood to connect with friends and new people, entertain new ideas and a myriad of interests and activities.

Though with Mercury (Gemini's planetary ruler) currently in passionate Scorpio and retrograde, connecting and communicating with others might be more emotionally charged or taxing than usual. Luckily, Mercury in Scorpio teams up with level-headed Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day which can assist us with ironing out important details, asking for clarity where needed, and being proactive and objective instead of defensive or reactive. This Mercury-Saturn combo can also assist us with finishing up or fine tuning tasks already on our plate (the best way to use Mercury retrograde).

By the afternoon, the Sun in Scorpio teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, reminding us just how much power we have and that if we apply that power with thoughtfulness and care, we can achieve some of our biggest goals. The key here though is to not get caught up in pettiness, power struggles, unhealthy obsessions, or the need to win at all costs.

Towards the evening, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio teams up with compassionate and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can help us with harnessing a creative breakthrough or finding the information or insight needed to heal an old wound.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be feeling the urge to speak on something that might be close to your heart today. Know that when you speak from the heart, the vulnerability you feel becomes a strength. By allowing others to see you as you really are is the most empowering thing you can do right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might need to take what others have to say (especially if it's about you) with a grain of salt today. If the feedback or commentary you're receiving isn't constructive or applicable, honor your values. At the same time, someone could show you where you're being too rigid.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The focus turns to your needs and emotional landscape today, which might have you feeling moodier than usual. Know that the moodiness you're feeling is a good indicator that you're not getting what you need. Know that productivity isn't a measure of you or your worth. Release perfectionism.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel nostalgic about an ex-lover today but before you reach out or entertain their messages, take some time to consider whether this person can really provide you the care you need as well as the freedom to be yourself. In terms of a creative project, expect a breakthrough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You have some hopes and wishes you'd like to see come true, but before you get discouraged, consider the ways that you make have been taking shortcuts to get what you want. Now's the time for doing the work even if getting the results you want takes you some extra time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your career and accomplishments, you might be looking for praise or encouragement from others. Though if that praise doesn't come, don't take it as an indication that you're doing something wrong. You're learning to see the beauty in your own reflection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You have some beliefs and philosophies about the way the world works and your place in it. Though when it comes to your sense of self worth or the way you earn your money, are you subscribing to beliefs that shrink you rather than expand you? You are infinite and so are your possibilities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Something could come bubbling up to the surface today, pushing you to speak up and say what you've been feeling. Though if you're worried about someone getting upset by what you have to say, know it's not your job to take responsibility for how they might feel. Honor your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to be a little more reserved today when it comes to connecting with others and consider where your time and energy may be best spent. In other words, stick close to those that respect your energy instead of giving it to those that drain it. You need a break.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The focus is on your health and well-being today and while you usually like to fly solo, this is one of those days when you might feel a lot better by enlisting the help or support of your friends. On a slightly different note, rethinking a current plan could help you to achieve the success you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're reminded to embrace the things that make you unique or special, namely when it comes to your career and leaving an impression on others. While you know how to be a part of the team, your homework for today is to be the standout person you were born to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you find yourself feeling a bit moody or tender now, talking to someone you love could give you the boost or inspiration that you need. Meanwhile, where do you need to challenge and let go outworn beliefs about yourself and your ability to make your dreams come true?